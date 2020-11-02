Mississippi State-Auburn game time set along with rest of SEC's Nov. 14 slate

Mississippi State and Auburn now know a start time for the two schools' November 14 game.

The Southeastern Conference revealed on Monday that the Bulldogs and Tigers will kick off at 3 p.m. central time in a couple of weeks. It'll mark the second straight afternoon game for MSU. State is scheduled to face Vanderbilt at 2:30 p.m. central this coming Saturday. Both the upcoming Vanderbilt game and next week's contest against Auburn will be televised by SEC Network.

Here is the full November 14 SEC slate, announced on Monday:

Georgia at Missouri - 11 a.m. CT on ESPN

Vanderbilt at Kentucky - 11 a.m. CT on SEC Network

Texas A & M at Tennessee - 2:30 p.m. CT on ESPN

Auburn at Mississippi State - 3 p.m. CT on SEC Network

Alabama at LSU - 5 p.m. CT on CBS

Arkansas at Florida - 6 p.m. CT on ESPN

South Carolina at Ole Miss - 6:30 p.m. on SEC Network

