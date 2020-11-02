Mississippi State-Auburn game time set along with rest of SEC's Nov. 14 slate
Joel Coleman
Mississippi State and Auburn now know a start time for the two schools' November 14 game.
The Southeastern Conference revealed on Monday that the Bulldogs and Tigers will kick off at 3 p.m. central time in a couple of weeks. It'll mark the second straight afternoon game for MSU. State is scheduled to face Vanderbilt at 2:30 p.m. central this coming Saturday. Both the upcoming Vanderbilt game and next week's contest against Auburn will be televised by SEC Network.
Here is the full November 14 SEC slate, announced on Monday:
Georgia at Missouri - 11 a.m. CT on ESPN
Vanderbilt at Kentucky - 11 a.m. CT on SEC Network
Texas A&M at Tennessee - 2:30 p.m. CT on ESPN
Auburn at Mississippi State - 3 p.m. CT on SEC Network
Alabama at LSU - 5 p.m. CT on CBS
Arkansas at Florida - 6 p.m. CT on ESPN
South Carolina at Ole Miss - 6:30 p.m. on SEC Network
To follow along on Cowbell Corner and comment on articles and participate in the community, simply sign up, get a username and chime in with your thoughts and questions. Also, be sure to follow Cowbell Corner on Twitter (@SIBulldogs) by clicking here, and like it on Facebook by clicking here. Thank you for coming to Cowbell Corner for coverage of Mississippi State sports.