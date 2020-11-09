Mississippi State-Auburn football game postponed as Bulldogs deal with COVID-19

Mississippi State is battling COVID-19 and as a result, the Bulldogs won't be battling Auburn on Saturday.

The Southeastern Conference announced on Monday that MSU's game against the Tigers set for this weekend now won't take place as originally scheduled. State is dealing with a coronavirus outbreak inside its program and as a result, the Bulldogs won't have enough scholarship athletes to take the field on Saturday. The MSU-Auburn game has been rescheduled for December 12.

“Based on positive tests and those considered as close contacts, along with non-COVID injuries, we do not have the minimum number of scholarship student-athletes available for Saturday’s game against Auburn,” Mississippi State Director of Athletics John Cohen said. “While we are disappointed that Saturday’s game has been postponed, our priority is the health, safety and well-being of our student-athletes and staff. We will continue to follow all established protocols and evaluate the most responsible path to return to the field.”

The SEC’s COVID-19 management parameters developed by its Return to Activity and Medical Guidance Task Force includes a minimum threshold of at least 53 scholarship student-athletes available to participate in a game with a minimum number of scholarship players required for some positions. The requirements include one quarterback; seven offensive linemen, including one center; and four defensive linemen.

Mississippi State hasn't released specifics as to which players or positions are most impacted, however multiple members of the Bulldog offensive line group were unavailable for an unspecified reason this past Saturday.

