On the eve of Mississippi State-Auburn, here's how big of an underdog MSU is

The Bulldogs will be looking to pull off an upset over the Tigers

Mississippi State hasn't had wins to show for it but the Bulldogs have certainly seemed like an improved bunch in their last two games, narrowly falling at both Georgia and Ole Miss. Now, MSU finally returns home looking to claim a victory. However State will still need to do it in upset fashion according to the lines.

As the Bulldogs prepare to host Auburn on Saturday, MSU stands as a 6.5-point underdog to the Tigers. It's the smallest spread of the week in the Southeastern Conference. All other lines for the week are at least two scores with the largest line of the week being Alabama at Arkansas. The Crimson Tide is a 32-point favorite over the Razorbacks.

As of midday Friday, here are all the lines for Saturday's SEC games with lines coming from the Caesars Sportsbook:

Alabama (-32) at Arkansas - 11 a.m. CT on ESPN

Georgia (-13) at Missouri - 11 a.m. CT on SEC Network

Tennessee (-16) at Vanderbilt - 3 p.m. CT on SEC Network

LSU at Florida (-23.5) - 6 p.m. CT on ESPN

Auburn (-6.5) at Mississippi State - 6:30 p.m. on SEC Network

