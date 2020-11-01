More of the same: Mississippi State's offense again ineffective in lopsided loss at Alabama

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – A day may come when the air raid offense really takes off at Mississippi State, when head coach Mike Leach's scheme scheme leaves opponents scratching their heads wondering how to slow the Bulldogs down. Saturday was, once again, not that day.

Mississippi State's offense was held to just 200 yards and the Bulldogs were easily beaten by No. 2 Alabama, 41-0. It was in many ways a carbon copy of the performances MSU has put up in recent weeks as State has struggled to get anything at all going on the offensive side.

"I thought we played hard," Leach said after Saturday's game. "I thought we played sloppy and dumb at times. I think Alabama is a team where this has been put together for over a decade. They have a culture that is extremely hard working and competitive that permeates their entire program. We’re a program that’s trying to get there."

What's obvious at this point is the Bulldogs aren't at all where Leach wants them to be just yet. State of course started the year with a bang, putting up 632 yards in an upset win over defending national champion LSU, but the offense has progressively put up fewer and fewer yards by the week. MSU tallied 400 yards in a loss to Arkansas, but since totaled just 295 at Kentucky, 217 at home to Texas A & M then the 200 on Saturday night against the Crimson Tide. It's the first time since 2008 that a Mississippi State team has had three games in a row with less than 300 yards of total offense.

"We know we have more potential and can do more," MSU wide receiver Austin Williams said.

State certainly hopes more productive days are ahead. For now though, the season seems stuck on a recurring loop. Many of the same previous issues that have plagued the Bulldogs before cropped up again in State's latest sluggish offensive showing at Alabama. MSU again played two quarterbacks, though it was necessitated due to injury. K.J. Costello started the contest, but left in the second quarter after his head collided with an Alabama player's knee when Costello was tackled. Will Rogers entered and played the rest of the way for the Bulldogs. Postgame, Leach didn't have an update on Costello's status.

Neither Costello or Rogers were very effective. Costello completed just four of his 11 passes for 16 yards. Rogers was 24-of-37 passing for 147 yards, but threw a pair of interceptions – one in the end zone and another that Alabama took back for a touchdown to cap the night's scoring.

When Alabama wasn't scoring defensively, they were celebrating touchdowns by wide receiver DeVonta Smith. Smith caught 11 passes for 203 yards and four scores as the Crimson Tide rolled to the win.

Smith's showing was an example of the type of game Mississippi State receivers hope to one day have in the Leach air raid style, racking up the yardage and points. And perhaps it'll indeed happen. But again, Saturday wasn't that day. That means it's back to the drawing board for Leach and his Bulldogs as they try to make the back half of the 2020 schedule go better for them than the first.

"Obviously there’s frustration, but we’re positive and optimistic," Williams said. "We’re going to move on to the next play and next game. Better things are going to come in the future. We know that."

