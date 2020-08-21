Mississippi State announces fan guidelines for 2020 football season and reveals school will sell alcohol

Mississippi State announced its fan guidelines for the 2020 football season at Davis Wade Stadium on Friday and it includes an approximate 25 percent stadium capacity, no Dawg Walk and, for the first time, in-stadium alcohol sales.

In a lengthy release, MSU said that its ticket office and the Bulldog Club "will communicate the ticket distribution plan to 2020 season ticket holders who have not opted out of the season." Ticketing information will be released in the coming weeks.

As for the gameday experience before and during the game, it's not just the crowd sizes that will be different. An executive order signed by Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves on Thursday prohibits tailgating and the like at all college games inside the state. Also, MSU announced the traditional Dawg Walk held in The Junction before each game, where fans line the sidewalk and cheer on the Bulldogs upon their arrival to the stadium, will be put on pause for this season.

Additionally, alcohol sales will now happen inside the stadium. The MSU release states that in compliance with the Mississippi Legislature’s adoption of Senate Bill 2253, beer sales will be allowed. The 2020 legislation granted MSU the legal “resort status” necessary to authorize beer sales in the university’s athletic venues and brings MSU in step with all Mississippi Division 1 universities and other Southeastern Conference colleagues.

Here is the full release from Mississippi State outlining all the guidelines for 2020:

Mississippi State Athletics announced today a reduced capacity at Davis Wade Stadium for the 2020 season in compliance with state and local guidelines.

As a result, MSU anticipates being able to seat approximately 25 percent of Davis Wade Stadium’s capacity for games during the 2020 season. Club areas and suites will be limited to the allowed capacity determined by the Governor’s most recent Executive Order.

Although game days will look different this season because of many health and safety precautions being implemented, MSU Athletics remains committed to delivering a positive experience for all who attend.

Health and Safety

In consultation with the CDC, Mississippi State Department of Health, and the Southeastern Conference, MSU Athletics will implement several measures to make your game-day experience as healthy and safe as possible including:





Enhanced cleaning and sanitization procedures throughout the stadium prior to and during all games.





All stadium workers and athletic department staff will wear face coverings at all times.





Face coverings (over the nose and mouth) shall be required as a condition of all guest ingress, egress, and movement throughout the stadium, as well as any time guests are unable to maintain the recommended physical distance from others who are not in their same household.





All guests, employees and stadium workers will conduct self-screening prior to leaving home. Per MSU guidelines, this should include an “at-home” temperature check, and review of potential COVID-19 symptoms, including cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, chills, muscle pains, sore throat, and a new loss of taste or smell. If anyone has any of these symptoms or a fever of greater than 100.4 degrees, the person should stay home.





Anyone with these symptoms after entering the stadium shall report to stadium First Aid Stations for screening and triage by Emergency Service response staff.





Hand sanitizing stations will be provided throughout the stadium, along with increased directional signage to encourage physical distancing.

Signage will be at parking lots, pedestrian paths to the stadium, gates and/or other ingress/entry points that outlines mandates for all guests to wear face coverings, maintain physical distancing and mandates guests not to enter the stadium if they display any COVID-19 symptoms as outlined by the CDC.

Queued lines at all gates, concession stands and merchandise locations, following physical-distance guidelines with markers placed throughout the venue and strictly enforced.

Increased physical distancing while using elevators.

Transition to cashless payment for purchases, including merchandise and concessions.

Modified restroom layouts to provide proper physical distancing.

Mobile ticketing to provide contactless entry at gates. For more information on mobile ticketing and frequently asked questions, click here.

For more information, go to: msstate.edu/covid19/return-plan.

Tailgating

In accordance with guidelines established in Executive Order 1519 from Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves, tailgating will not be permitted on MSU’s campus this season. This prohibition applies to all tailgating, picnics, fanfare areas, and the like.

Dawg Walk

The tradition of lining the sidewalk of The Junction to welcome and high-five the team as they enter the stadium will be put on pause for this season.

Ticket Information and Options

The MSU Athletics Ticket Office and Bulldog Club will communicate the ticket distribution plan to 2020 season ticket holders who have not opted out of the season.

This plan will include instructions for securing tickets as well as the process for assigning seats and any restrictions for order quantities.

MSU Athletics’ priority is to maximize opportunities to attend games to as many fans as possible over the course of the season while maintaining a safe environment for our student-athletes, fans and staff.

Season ticket holders who have elected to maintain their season tickets for the 2020 season will receive details on ticket allocation in the coming weeks.

All current season ticket holders, regardless of their choice to opt in or out of 2020 season tickets, will have the ability to renew their original seat location(s) for the 2021 season.

Parking

Designated Public, Reserved, and ADA parking lots for the 2020 season will open 3.5 hours prior to game time.

Campus streets and roads will close to traffic at a TBD time before each game based on game time.

Mobile Ticketing

MSU Athletics announced on July 17 that it will transition to mobile ticketing for all ticketed athletic events, beginning with the 2020 football season.

The move to mobile ticketing will provide greater convenience and a safer environment for fans. It will offer a contactless entry into athletic venues and the ability to transfer tickets electronically, eliminating physical touching concerns prevalent during this time.





Mobile ticketing will also provide an added layer of security, guarding against the production of fraudulent and counterfeit tickets.

MSU Athletics will still have a print-at-home option available this season but are strongly urging fans to go with mobile tickets.

Mobile ticketing reduces frequent issues related to paper tickets, including theft, shipping delays, tickets lost in transit and the need for an early confirmation of a shipping address.

In addition, mobile ticketing will provide ticket purchasers the ability to easily transfer tickets via mobile phone.

With this new process, fans can download and store their tickets to their Apple or Android device, transfer tickets to a friend via text at the push of a button using the recipient's cell-phone number, and manage their account utilizing the new My Account 2.0 page when logging into their account on HailState.com/myDogTag.

Stadium Entry

Markers will be placed at six-foot intervals to help maintain physical distancing, and signage will be displayed to encourage fans to physical distance.

Stadium public gates will open 2:15 hours prior to game time.

Guests will be required to enter and exit the stadium through an assigned gate near their seating section that will be indicated on each mobile ticket. Maps and diagrams will be accessible on each mobile ticket.

Face coverings over the nose and mouth shall be required as a condition of all guest ingress, egress, and movement throughout the stadium, as well as any time guests are unable to maintain the recommended physical distance from others who are not in their same household.

All credentialed game-day workers and employees will wear face coverings at all times while in the stadium.

Stadium security protocols remain in effect to include Clear Bag Policy and Metal Detection Screening procedures at all stadium entrances.

Electronically delivered mobile game tickets will be scanned digitally at stadium gates.

Hand sanitizing and/or hand washing stations will be available at entry gates, in stadium concourses and throughout all stadium areas.

Stadium Concourse

To the extent possible, all transactions will be contactless or touchless such as mobile ticketing, contactless ticket scanning, touchless restroom fixtures, cashless and touchless concessions, and merchandise sales.

Stadium staff will restrict elevator capacity to family units or a posted maximum of five people. The use of stadium pedestrian ramps to upper seating is encouraged.

Due to limited capacity and required physical distancing, elevator delays are expected. Pedestrian ramps will still be available.

Concessions

Physical barriers will be located at all points-of-sale and concessions staff will wear a face shield or a mask.

Queuing lines at points-of-sale will permit physical distancing between guests.

Condiments will be offered only as single-serve condiments.

Alcohol Sales

In compliance with the Mississippi Legislature’s adoption of Senate Bill 2253, beer sales will be allowed in Davis Wade Stadium. The 2020 legislation granted MSU the legal “resort status” necessary to authorize beer sales in the university’s athletic venues and brings MSU in step with all Mississippi Division 1 universities and other Southeastern Conference colleagues.

Restrooms

One-way entry and exit points for public restrooms will be clearly designated to assist with traffic flow and promote physical distancing.

Restroom facilities will be regularly cleaned and disinfected prior to each game. During the game, restroom attendants will regularly clean and disinfect areas, including flush valves and sink handles.

