One Bulldog sets sights on NFL while another finds new home

A pair of recent MSU players announced future plans on Sunday
Author:
Publish date:

One Bulldog is trying to move up and one is moving on.

Two now-former Mississippi State players revealed their future plans on Sunday as offensive lineman Dareuan Parker announced he has his sights set on the NFL while defensive tackle Devon Robinson – who entered the transfer portal last month – announced he's heading to Memphis.

Parker started at right guard for MSU in every game of his senior season in 2020. He had the opportunity to return for another year in 2021 as the NCAA isn't counting last year's COVID-19-impacted season against any player's eligibility. However Parker has made the call to turn to professional football.

"First and foremost, I would like to thank God for giving me the ability to play the sport I love," Parker posted to Twitter. "I would also like to thank my coaches and teammates for helping me to become the football player I am today. To my mom and dad, thank you for your unconditional support. Lastly, to the greatest fans in the world, thank you for giving me the best college atmosphere and welcoming me to the Bulldog family. After much thought and prayers, I have decided to pursue my dream and enter my name in the NFL Draft."

Parker joins linebacker Erroll Thompson and defensive linemen Kobe Jones and Marquiss Spencer as State players to declare for the NFL Draft since the 2020 season concluded. Parker played in 35 games over his MSU career including spending the last two years as a starter.

Meanwhile Robinson saw action in only one game in his MSU career and that came back in 2018. He'll look to be a bigger contributor now as he moves back to his hometown of Memphis.

"I am so grateful for all the coaches who offered me an opportunity at their school," Robinson posted to Twitter. "Although they say, 'The best journey takes you home'. I will be finishing my academic and football career at the University of Memphis. I love my city, I'm all in."

