Mississippi State commit M.J. Daniels announces signing date and other Bulldog football recruiting notes

Joel Coleman

Monday has been a somewhat newsy day in the world of Mississippi State football recruiting. Here are a trio of notes impacting the Bulldogs and their Class of 2021:

Daniels says he'll sign early

M.J. Daniels – one of the state of Mississippi's top prospects – has announced he intends to sign in the early signing period, on December 16. Daniels posted his plan on Twitter.

Daniels is rated as a four-star athlete by 247Sports and is a three-star prospect according to Rivals. While the George County star verbally committed to the Bulldogs back in September, Daniels has also received offers from Ole Miss, Texas A&M and many others. 

Williams decommits

Myzel Williams, a defensive back out of Deland, Florida, that committed to Mississippi State back in June is now no longer part of MSU's expected 2021 class. Williams announced on Twitter Monday that he has decommitted from the Bulldogs.

Williams is a three-star prospect according to both 247Sports and Rivals.

Thomas says he's a Bulldog

As mentioned earlier Monday on Sports Illustrated's Cowbell Corner, wide receiver Rodarius Thomas committed to Mississippi State on Monday. He was previously committed to South Carolina, but backed off that pledge after head coach Will Muschamp was fired.

Williams – out of Eufala, Alabama – is rated as a three-star receiver by both 247Sports and Rivals. Factoring in Thomas' commitment along with Williams' decommitment, Mississippi State's 2021 class is overall currently rated as the country's 23rd-ranked group by 247Sports. Rivals places the Bulldogs at No. 25 in the country.

Football

