Mississippi State football now set to face Georgia and Vanderbilt with revamped 2020 schedule

The guessing is over. Mississippi State now knows all 10 opponents it is set to face in the Southeastern Conference's revamped, league-only 2020 football season.

A road game at Georgia and a home game versus Vanderbilt were both added to MSU's schedule, it was announced on Friday. The SEC revealed the two new conference foes for all 14 teams on the Paul Finebaum Show on SEC Network.

With the addition of Georgia and Vanderbilt, here are all 10 teams the Bulldogs are slated to face in 2020:

HOME GAMES

vs. Arkansas

vs. Auburn

vs. Missouri

vs. Texas A & M

vs. Vanderbilt

ROAD GAMES

at Alabama

at Georgia

at Kentucky

at LSU

at Ole Miss

The dates for each game haven't been set yet. That will be announced in the coming days. All that is known at this point is these are the 10 games the Bulldogs will play and the season is set to kick off with the first game against one of those 10 teams on September 26.

“We made every effort to create a schedule that is as competitive as possible and builds on the existing eight Conference games that had already been scheduled for 2020,” SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey said in a release. “This schedule is a one-year anomaly that we have developed under unique circumstances presented by the impact of COVID-19.”

The SEC announced earlier this week that preseason football practice will be allowed to start on August 17. Beginning August 17 and until the opening game, schools are allowed 25 practices with a limit of 20 hours per week of practice time. A five-day acclimatization period is required, with two days in helmets only, two days in shells and the fifth day in full pads. Schools will be required to provide student-athletes a minimum of two days off each week until the week before the first game of the season.

