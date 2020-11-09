Mississippi State football notes: Marquiss Spencer honored, MSU-Georgia game time set and more

A lot happened around the Mississippi State landscape on Monday. The Bulldogs saw their game against Auburn, originally scheduled for this Saturday, postponed because MSU is battling issues with COVID-19. The game has been rescheduled for December 12.

Before all that went down though the Bulldogs got some good news as defensive end Marquiss Spencer was tabbed the Southeastern Conference's Defensive Lineman of the Week for his efforts in last Saturday's win over Vanderbilt. Also, the MSU-Georgia game time has been set for the November 21 affair.

First, here's more on Spencer, courtesy of Mississippi State media relations:

Mississippi State’s Marquiss Spencer was named the SEC Defensive Lineman of the Week on Monday after his strong performance in the Bulldogs’ win against Vanderbilt.

The Greenwood, Mississippi, native recorded four tackles, including one tackle for loss, and registered his first career interception. His tackle for loss and interception came on back-to-back plays in the fourth quarter with the Commodores just outside the red zone driving to take the lead or tie the game. He returned the interception 27 yards to help flip the field for State.

Spencer was part of a defense that forced a season-high five turnovers Saturday, the most in a game by the Bulldogs since Nov. 17, 2012, against Arkansas (5).

The senior defensive end is enjoying a productive season, owning 24 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, one forced fumble and one interception.

Spencer became the first Bulldog to win the weekly honor since former All-Americans and current NFL stars Jeffery Simmons and Montez Sweat were recognized in the 2018 season. Since 2011, nine different Mississippi State defensive lineman have earned the honor. Overall, Bulldogs have been tabbed SEC Defensive Lineman of the Week 24 times.

As for the upcoming Georgia game, the SEC announced the two sets of Bulldogs will kick off in Athens at 6:30 p.m. CT on November 21. The game will be broadcast on SEC Network.

That is, of course, if MSU is able to play that day. State head coach Mike Leach said on Monday that he's hopeful his team's situation improves to where MSU can play in Georgia.

