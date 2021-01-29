MSU football notebook: Tulsa disciplines players for bowl fight and more

Remember what happened at the end of the Armed Forces Bowl matchup between Mississippi State and Tulsa last month? Of course you do.

On Friday, it was announced Tulsa has issued discipline to several of its players involved in the much-discussed fight that concluded the postseason game. Get details on that and a couple of other notes regarding MSU football below:

Tulsa announces disciplinary action

A total of 13 Tulsa players "will receive appropriate and varying disciplinary action administered jointly by TU and the (American Athletic Conference), including letters of reprimand, community service requirements and game suspensions, depending on the severity of individual actions." So said a school release from Tulsa on Friday in regards to the aftermath of the fight at the Armed Forces Bowl between individuals from Tulsa and Mississippi State.

"We were extremely disappointed by the actions that followed the game," Tulsa Interim Director of Athletics Rick Dickson said in the release. "The university expects all athletic teams to set an example for excellence in sportsmanship and exhibit Tulsa's values, including integrity and respect. The behaviors witnessed after the bowl game do not reflect the TU values we seek to instill in future leaders. As an educational institution, we will take the opportunity to help all our student athletes, not just those being sanctioned, learn from this teachable moment and ensure it won't happen again."

Mississippi State has not publicly announced discipline for any players involved in the altercation. When reached for comment, an MSU spokesman referred back to the statement issued by athletic director John Cohen the day after the bowl game.

"While I'm proud of the representation of our football student-athletes in our previous 10 SEC games and applaud the effort of our team during the Armed Forces Bowl, I'm deeply concerned about the actions of some student-athletes," Cohen said at the time. "No matter what led to the situation, fighting is inexcusable and does not represent Mississippi State University's core values. Our administration and (head coach Mike) Leach are working diligently with the SEC office to review (the) events and will address the situation in an appropriate manner."

Surgery for Gay, Jr.

Kansas City Chiefs rookie linebacker and former Mississippi State star Willie Gay, Jr. won't be able to play in the upcoming Super Bowl after Gay underwent a knee procedure.

According to multiple reports, Gay suffered a meniscus tear in practice on Thursday and underwent emergency surgery. It brings to an end what was a promising debut campaign for the former Bulldog.

Gay – a second-round pick of the Chiefs in last year's NFL Draft – recorded 39 total tackles and had a sack in the 2020 regular season. Gay also forced a fumble and deflected three passes.

Hill impressing

At least according to one analyst, former Mississippi State running back Kylin Hill is capturing some attention at practices for the Reese's Senior Bowl.

"Mississippi State RB Kylin Hill has looked good this week," Pro Football Network NFL Draft analyst Nick Farabaugh posted to Twitter on Friday. "Shown off some soft hands and flashed in pass pro. Already knew he had some natural running ability and elusiveness in space. Proving he can be a potential lead back and his stock is rising."

Hill played in only three games for MSU in the 2020 season before opting out of playing the remainder of the year. He ran for 58 yards. He also had 237 yards of receiving with a touchdown reception.

For his MSU career, Hill rushed for 2,535 yards and 16 touchdowns while also catching 67 passes for 631 yards and six scores.

The Reese's Senior Bowl is set for a 1:30 p.m. central kickoff on Saturday. The game is set to be televised by NFL Network.

