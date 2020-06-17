MSU football notes: Trio of players picked preseason All-SEC, plus a scheduling update

It was a somewhat newsworthy day in the world of Mississippi State football on Wednesday – both for the present and future. First, there's the here and now.

Three Bulldogs picked up preseason All-Southeastern Conference honors from Athlon Sports. Running back Kylin Hill was picked as a First-Team All-SEC selection. Meanwhile linebacker Erroll Thompson was chosen Third-Team All-SEC and defensive lineman Nathan Pickering was tabbed to the Fourth Team.

Also on Wednesday, Mississippi State announced a home-and-home football series against head coach Mike Leach's former team, Washington State. MSU will host Washington State on August 31, 2030, then the Bulldogs will travel to Pullman on August 30, 2031. Here is the full release, courtesy of Mississippi State athletics: