MSU football notes: Trio of players picked preseason All-SEC, plus a scheduling update

Joel Coleman

It was a somewhat newsworthy day in the world of Mississippi State football on Wednesday – both for the present and future. First, there's the here and now.

Three Bulldogs picked up preseason All-Southeastern Conference honors from Athlon Sports. Running back Kylin Hill was picked as a First-Team All-SEC selection. Meanwhile linebacker Erroll Thompson was chosen Third-Team All-SEC and defensive lineman Nathan Pickering was tabbed to the Fourth Team.

Also on Wednesday, Mississippi State announced a home-and-home football series against head coach Mike Leach's former team, Washington State. MSU will host Washington State on August 31, 2030, then the Bulldogs will travel to Pullman on August 30, 2031. Here is the full release, courtesy of Mississippi State athletics:

Mississippi State and Washington State of the Pac-12 Conference will meet on the football field for the first time as the two schools have scheduled a 2030-31 series, it was announced Wednesday.

The Bulldogs will welcome the Cougars to Starkville on Aug. 31, 2030, and then return the trip to Pullman on Aug. 30, 2031.

“We’re thrilled to add another home-and-home series against a quality opponent and institution like Washington State to our future schedules,” MSU Director of Athletics John Cohen said. “These will be the first-ever meetings between the two programs and should be an exciting opportunity and experience for our student-athletes and fans.”

MSU previously announced series with Pac-12 opponents Arizona (2022-23) and Arizona State (2024-25). State last faced a Pac-12 opponent on Aug. 31, 2003 when Oregon came to Starkville.

