Mississippi State football set to open 2020 season September 26 at LSU

The countdown to the 2020 football season opener is officially on and finally, Mississippi State knows who it's playing in this year's first game.

The Bulldogs will start the head coach Mike Leach era with a September 26th game in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, against defending national champion LSU it was revealed Monday afternoon on The Paul Finebaum Show. The remainder of the 2020 slate is set to be unveiled at 6 p.m. CT Monday on SEC Network.

This year will of course feature a 10-game, league-only schedule for all SEC teams. Every team kept the eight SEC games that were on its original 2020 schedule, then the league added two more games to everyone's slate. Here are the 10 opponents Mississippi State will battle this year with the reveal of all the dates of these games now just hours away:

HOME GAMES

vs. Arkansas

vs. Auburn

vs. Missouri

vs. Texas A & M

vs. Vanderbilt

ROAD GAMES

at Alabama

at Georgia

at Kentucky

at LSU (September 26th)

at Ole Miss

To follow along on Cowbell Corner and comment on articles and participate in the community, simply sign up, get a username and chime in with your thoughts and questions. Also, be sure to follow Cowbell Corner on Twitter @SIBulldogs, and find the site and like it on Facebook by searching for Sports Illustrated's Cowbell Corner.