Five Mississippi State football game times and TV networks announced

Mississippi State now knows the game times and television networks for five of its 2020 football games.

After it was revealed earlier Tuesday that the Bulldogs will kick off the season at LSU in a 2:30 p.m. CBS game on Sept. 26, ESPN has announced the game times for four more MSU games to be carried on its family of networks.

Mississippi State's home opener on Oct. 3 against Arkansas will be at 6:30 p.m. and will be televised on SEC Network Alternate. The Bulldogs' Oct. 31 road test at Alabama will be played at 6 p.m. on ESPN. Then, the Nov. 7 MSU-Vanderbilt game in Starkville is set for 3 p.m. on SEC Network.

Also, Mississippi State's Oct. 17 home game against Texas A & M will either be at 11 a.m., 2:30 p.m. or 3 p.m. on the SEC Network, SEC Network Alternate or another ESPN platform.

To recap it all, here's what we know so far regarding State's 2020 TV schedule:

Sept. 26 - at LSU - 2:30 p.m. - CBS

Oct. 3 - vs. Arkansas - 6:30 p.m. - SEC Network Alternate

Oct. 17 - vs. Texas A & M - 11 a.m. OR 2:30 p.m. OR 3 p.m. on a yet-to-be-announced ESPN platform

Oct. 31 - at Alabama - 6 p.m. - ESPN

Nov. 7 - vs. Vanderbilt - 3 p.m. - SEC Network

Other game times and TV networks will be announced at a later date. For any games not chosen by a TV network before the start of the season, the normal 12- or six-day selection process will be used during the season.

