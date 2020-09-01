Mississippi State-LSU football game time and TV network set

Mississippi State now knows exactly when it'll be kicking off the Mike Leach era and it has also been revealed where fans can watch. The Southeastern Conference announced several kickoff times on Tuesday and among them was Mississippi State at LSU, which is now set for 2:30 p.m. on Sept. 26 and will be televised on CBS.

Here is the full release courtesy of Mississippi State media relations:

To open the Mike Leach era, Mississippi State will take on No. 6 LSU at 2:30 p.m. CT on Saturday, Sept. 26, inside Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge. The game will be televised on CBS.

The SEC on Tuesday announced a selected number of football games to be televised by CBS during the 2020 college football season.

CBS selected games for the first two weeks of the SEC football season and four other games later in the fall. Given the unique circumstances of this season, the SEC requested that its television partners make advanced game selections where possible prior to the start of the season to assist the Conference and schools with planning and logistics. For any games not chosen before the start of the season, the normal 12- or six-day selection process will be used during the season.

Brad Nessler and Gary Danielson, along with reporter Jamie Erdahl, are CBS Sports’ lead college football announce team. Gene Steratore will again serve as the Rules Analyst.

Additional kickoff times for early season games to be televised by ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU and the SEC Network will be announced soon.

The 2020 SEC football season will be comprised of a 10-game Conference-only schedule and the SEC Football Championship Game will be played Dec. 19 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, rescheduled from the original date of Dec. 5. The schedule will include one mid-season open date for each school and an open date on Dec. 12 for all schools.

Leach, a two-time national coach of the year, three-time conference coach of the year and the mastermind behind the NCAA record-setting "Air Raid" offense, was tabbed as Mississippi State's 34th Head Football Coach on Jan. 9.

The accomplishments for Leach in his 18 years as a head coach are long and distinguished. He has compiled a 139-90 (.607) record, guided his squads to 16 bowl games, produced seven seasons of at least nine victories, captured two division titles, became the winningest coach in Texas Tech history and set school records for bowl appearances at both Texas Tech (10) and Washington State (6).

During 10 of those 18 seasons, Leach's passing attack led the FBS – six at Texas Tech and four at Washington State.

