SI.com
Cowbell Corner
HomeFootballBaseballBasketballOtherNews
Search

Mississippi State at LSU: Thoughts at the half

Joel Coleman

Mississippi State and LSU just headed to halftime with the score 17-14 in favor of the Bulldogs as MSU has put the defending national champs on upset alert. Here are a few quick thoughts and notes from the first two quarters.

Will Rogers isn't there. If you missed it earlier, the Mississippi State backup quarterback didn't make the trip to Baton Rouge, sources confirmed to Cowbell Corner. No official word on why. It hasn't mattered yet, but Jalen Mayden is State's backup quarterback if it were to come to that at some point.

Zach Arnett's defense...Holy cow. OK, I'll admit it. I was skeptical this Mississippi State defense would be good. And it's only two quarters of defense, so the jury is certainly still out, but man oh man, what a start. The group gave up just 146 first-half yards and only seven points (the other seven LSU points of course came courtesy of a pick-six).

Cole Smith has to fix things. Mississippi State's center has had a rough half. No other way to look at it. To this point, the Bulldogs have gotten around it, but he and K.J. Costello have got to get on the same page or a bad snap or some other mistake could make a difference in a game like this. Really surprised he remained in the game.

K.J. Costello might have a record-breaking day. He's already completed 21 of his 36 passes for 292 yards and 2 touchdowns. He's well over halfway to beating Dak Prescott's single-game MSU record for passing yardage (508). What a day for the Air Raid already.

Newcomers...Wow. Tyrell Shavers scored the first MSU touchdown with a long reception. Linebackers Jordan Davis and Tyrus Wheat have looked like beasts defensively. There are others too, but man, this half really couldn't have went much better for Mississippi State. Will the Dogs hang on and shock the college football world? Let's see.

To follow along on Cowbell Corner and comment on articles and participate in the community, simply sign up, get a username and chime in with your thoughts and questions. Also, be sure to follow Cowbell Corner on Twitter (@SIBulldogs) by clicking here, and like it on Facebook by clicking here. Thank you for coming to Cowbell Corner for coverage of Mississippi State sports.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Cowbell Corner Crystal Ball: Predicting Mississippi State-LSU

A look at how the game between the Bulldogs and Tigers might go down

Joel Coleman

Mississippi State corner Martin Emerson's play could be key to Bulldogs' chances at LSU

Emerson determined to make MSU secondary a strength

Joel Coleman

Big League Bulldogs (entering 9/26): A day of ups and downs for Mississippi State's Pirates

A daily look at how former Mississippi State stars are performing in Major League Baseball

Joel Coleman

How to watch/listen to Mississippi State at LSU (and other gameday notes)

The Bulldogs and Tigers open up the season Saturday

Joel Coleman

Bananas, Belts and B12 shots: The Pregame Routines of Mike Leach Through the Years

Leach discussed a few of his pregame routines on his weekly call-in show Thursday night

Joel Coleman

by

Joel Coleman

Big League Bulldogs (entering 9/25): Another Adam Frazier Big Fly

A daily look at how former Mississippi State stars are performing in Major League Baseball

Joel Coleman

SEC announces start dates for conference basketball games

Conference hoops play is slated to begin before the year is up

Joel Coleman

T&L Friday: Preview, Playmakers and Prediction for Mississippi State at LSU

It's the first 2020 edition of Thunder & Lightning's three Ps

Joel Coleman

NCAA committee recommends waiving requirements for bowl-game eligibility this year

Previously, teams generally needed a .500 record to qualify for bowl games

Joel Coleman

Behind Enemy Sidelines: Previewing the Bulldogs, Rebels and SEC's Week 1

A look at what awaits Mississippi State, Ole Miss and the rest of the SEC as the season gets underway

Joel Coleman