Mississippi State-Missouri football game time set

Bulldogs and Tigers will have an afternoon affair in Starkville

Mississippi State now knows exactly when it is set to conclude its regular season football slate.

MSU already was aware it would host the Missouri Tigers on Saturday, December 19, but the Southeastern Conference announced on Thursday that it will be an afternoon affair. State and Missouri are set for a 2:30 p.m. CT kickoff at Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville.

No television network has been set to broadcast the game as of yet. That designation is set to be made following games of this coming weekend. However it is known the game will be carried by either ESPN, SEC Network or the SEC Network Alternate channel.

In all, the SEC is set to play five games on December 19, highlighted by the league championship game. The SEC's title game is set to be played starting at 7 p.m. central on CBS. Also set for action on the same day is Texas A&M at Tennessee, Vanderbilt at Georgia and Ole Miss at LSU.

Here is the full December 19 schedule with start times, as released by the SEC office on Thursday:

Texas A&M at Tennessee, 11 am CT*

Vanderbilt at Georgia, 11 am CT*

Ole Miss at LSU, 2:30 pm CT*

Missouri at Mississippi State, 2:30 pm CT*

SEC Football Championship, 7 pm CT on CBS

*To be televised by ESPN, SEC Network or SEC Network Alternate

Thank you for coming to Cowbell Corner for coverage of Mississippi State sports. Be sure to follow Cowbell Corner on Twitter (@SIBulldogs) by clicking here, and like it on Facebook by clicking here.