Mississippi State football notebook: Mike Leach addresses quarterbacks, Kylin Hill, voting and more

With Saturday's game against Vanderbilt looming, Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach says the odds are 50-50 as to who the Bulldogs will start at quarterback. Leach commented on the situation Monday as part of his weekly press conference.

Graduate transfer K.J. Costello has started each of MSU's five games so far this season, but he's been subbed out in favor of true freshman Will Rogers in each of the last three games. Injury forced Costello's removal this past Saturday at Alabama after his head collided with a Crimson Tide player's knee. Leach said Monday he had no update on Costello's status.

"We'll monitor it through the week," Leach said.

Leach was later asked what are the chances that Rogers draws Saturday's start against the Commodores.

"I'd say 50-50," Leach said. "That's what they were last weekend, too."

No communication with Hill

Senior running back Kylin Hill was still on Mississippi State's online roster as of midday Monday, but it appears Hill continues to remain unavailable and it seems as though that might not change.

Leach said last week he hadn't talked to Hill and had heard Hill was opting out of playing the rest of the season to prepare for the NFL. Leach reiterated that on Monday.

"I haven't heard anything from him," Leach said. "I haven't heard anything further and I haven't spoken to him."

Marks expected to be available

Like Costello, true freshman running back Jo'quavious Marks also left this past Saturday's game at Alabama due to injury. Marks departed after he was tackled and his head slammed into the ground. On Monday though, Leach indicated Marks could be good to go against Vanderbilt this week.

"I expect to have him," Leach said.

Leach a fan of voting, but not giving a whole day off

For the first time, the NCAA has mandated a day off for players on Tuesday due to it being election day. And while Leach says he's in favor of everyone exercising their right to vote, he's not a fan of the NCAA creating a total day off for everyone.

“We had to alter our schedule and everybody else has to alter their schedule, too," Leach said. "I want everybody to vote, but I’m not a huge fan adjusting everybody’s schedule and having national election day. Everybody should vote but I don’t think they should cancel practice that day as a result because we’re in school and everybody is going to work and everybody is responsible enough to go vote."

Though Leach would prefer to get to practice, he is at least excited to see that in recent months, many of his players have registered to vote and either have or will participate in this year's election.

"I definitely think it’s positive because one of the things that we do in this country is too many people sit on their hands and aren’t as active in government," Leach said. "The lowest rung on the ladder is go vote, so I think everybody should. I think it’s a good thing that schools around the country are educating people on that and it’s long overdue.”

