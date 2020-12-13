FootballBaseballBasketballOtherNews
WATCH: Mississippi State players discuss the loss to Auburn

Receivers Jaden Walley and Austin Williams, along with linebacker Erroll Thompson talked with reporters after Saturday's game
Author:
Publish date:

STARKVILLE, Miss. – Mississippi State wasn't able to get much going offensively against Auburn on Saturday night and the Bulldogs suffered a 24-10 setback at the hands of the Tigers.

Following the game, MSU head coach Mike Leach along with receivers Jaden Walley and Austin Williams and linebacker Erroll Thompson met with reporters to break it all down and discuss a variety of topics.

If you haven't seen it already, Leach's full postgame press conference is above. Below, watch/hear from Walley, Williams and Thompson as Walley discusses his record-breaking night, Williams talks about trying to get the offense back on track and Thompson breaks down what it has meant to him to be a Bulldog for the last half decade. 

Jaden Walley

Austin Williams

Erroll Thompson

