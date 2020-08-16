SI.com
Cowbell Corner
HomeFootballBaseballBasketballOtherNews
Search

Full Mississippi State football schedule to be announced on Monday

Joel Coleman

All the guesswork will soon be over. On Monday, the full 2020 Mississippi State football schedule will be revealed.

The Southeastern Conference has announced it plans to release every teams' complete 2020 slate in a 6 p.m. CT show on SEC Network. Every teams' opening game will be revealed at 2 p.m. CT on The Paul Finebaum Show. Here is the complete announcement from the SEC:

The Southeastern Conference will announce its 2020 football schedule on Monday at 7 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. CT on a special show on the SEC Network.

SEC Now: Football Schedule Release Show Presented by Regions will air live on SEC Network at 7 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. CT on Monday. Hosted by Dari Nowkhah with analysis by Greg McElroy, Roman Harper, Laura Rutledge, Kirk Herbstreit, Rece Davis and more, the show will break down the 2020 SEC football schedule in its entirety. Week 1 of the 2020 SEC football schedule will be revealed at 3 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. CT on The Paul Finebaum Show.

The 2020 SEC football season will be comprised of a 10-game Conference-only schedule and the SEC Football Championship Game is scheduled to be played December 19 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, rescheduled from the original date of December 5. The schedule will include one mid-season open date for each school and an open date on December 12 for all schools.

The decision to limit competition to Conference-only opponents and rescheduling the SEC Championship Game is based on the need for maximum flexibility in making any necessary scheduling adjustments while reacting to developments around the pandemic and continued advice from medical professionals.

To follow along on Cowbell Corner and comment on articles and participate in the community, simply sign up, get a username and chime in with your thoughts and questions. Also, be sure to follow Cowbell Corner on Twitter @SIBulldogs, and find the site and like it on Facebook by searching for Sports Illustrated's Cowbell Corner. 

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Big League Bulldogs (entering 8/16): A breather for Bulldogs

A daily look at how former Mississippi State players are performing in Major League Baseball.

Joel Coleman

Blast from the past: Six former Bulldogs who would be great fits for the 2020 Mississippi State football roster

These six former Mississippi State football stars, in their MSU prime, would likely be welcome additions to the 2020 Bulldogs.

Joel Coleman

Big League Bulldogs (entering 8/15): Woodruff takes no-no into the 5th

A daily look at how former Mississippi State baseball players are performing in Major League Baseball.

Joel Coleman

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves signs executive order limiting fans at high school football games and other events

Order allows for two attendees per event participant.

Joel Coleman

Big League Bulldogs (entering 8/14): Bulldogs hittin' bombs

A daily look at how former Mississippi State baseball players are performing in Major League Baseball.

Joel Coleman

T&L Friday: 1999 Mississippi State football deep dive

A look into one of the best season in Bulldog football history.

Joel Coleman

NCAA president Mark Emmert says no fall Division I championships

Football is only sport still currently proceeding towards a possible championship.

Joel Coleman

Behind Enemy Sidelines: Unpacking all the college football craziness

Joel Coleman of Cowbell Corner and Nate Gabler of The Grove Report discuss the hot topics surrounding Mississippi State and Ole Miss sports.

Joel Coleman

Mississippi State wide receiver Malik Heath arrested

Heath was arrested on Wednesday with multiple charges including DUI.

Joel Coleman

Big League Bulldogs (entering 8/13): Holder allows first run, but helps Yankees put away Braves

A daily look at how former Mississippi State baseball players are performing in MLB.

Joel Coleman