Bowling towards the future: MSU freshmen lead way to win over Tulsa

Yes, there was a brawl.

By now, if you're reading this, you already probably know that moments after Mississippi State defeated Tulsa 28-26 in the Armed Forces Bowl on Thursday, an ugly fight ensued. One that MSU head coach Mike Leach called "dumb". In fact Leach said he didn't know where the dumb started.

If you can though, put that out of your mind for a second. Before fists and feet were thrown, there was a football game that gave Mississippi State an exciting glimpse at its future – a future that might have already arrived.

Every kid has to crawl before he or she walks.

For a large portion of Mississippi State's 2020 football season, the Bulldogs' youngsters were battling to get their feet under them. Slowly but surely, that footing started to come. Then came Thursday in the Armed Forces Bowl and MSU's rookies looked all grown up.

Fueled by big play after big play from true freshmen, Mississippi State toppled No. 22 Tulsa. For the Bulldogs, it was one last glimpse into what could be an incredibly rewarding 2021 and beyond.

"We've got some young guys that are enthusiastic and developing into fairly gritty guys," Leach said.

Mississippi State (4-7) got all four of its touchdowns on the backs of true freshmen. Running back Jo'quavious Marks and quarterback Will Rogers had rushing scores. Cornerback Emmanuel Forbes had a pick-six. Receiver Tulu Griffin caught a touchdown toss from Rogers, in addition to having multiple explosive plays in the kick return game.

In fact it was Griffin who, quite literally, got the Bulldogs off and running against Tulsa (6-3). The former Philadelphia (Mississippi) High Tornado quickly put a hurting on the Golden Hurricane. Griffin returned the opening kickoff of the game 57 yards into Tulsa territory. Marks later cashed it in with a 28-yard touchdown run and the Bulldogs led the rest of the day.

Griffin was a huge, huge piece of State maintaining the advantage. He had 17 yards receiving along with what turned out to be the game's decisive touchdown catch. He also finished with 138 kickoff return yards. That total could have been higher if not for another long return that was negated by a holding penalty.

"He's dynamic with the ball," MSU receiver Austin Williams said of Griffin. "It was a huge step for him...He's just starting to reach his potential. It's going to be awesome seeing him continue to grow."

Griffin stole the show in the game, but his fellow first-year Dogs had highlights of their own. There was the aforementioned Marks, who rushed for 72 yards including his touchdown run. There was also Rogers, the developing quarterback who completed 19 of his 30 passes for 148 yards and a touchdown without an interception in addition to his rushing score.

Then there was Forbes. He nabbed his fifth interception of the season and for the third time, took it all the way back to the end zone for a touchdown. That's the most pick-sixes in a single season in MSU history and he's already tied for most in a career.

In all, all but five yards that State gained on Thursday on offense, defense and special teams had a freshman play a part. The only exception was a five-yard punt return by Williams. The rest all saw first year players either catch, throw, run or return the ball.

No, there are no guarantees that brighter days are ahead for State. Nothing can be taken for granted. But it sure feels like, with all this young talent, something is brewing in Starkville. Leach insists there is still much to do.

"I thought we progressed well (this season)," Leach said. "I thought we've still got a lot of work to do. As you progress, that reveals other things to work on."

And as for that ugly scene that closed out State's promising win?

"I don't think it marred anything we did out there," Leach said. "The root of (the fight) was dumb. I would have that solidly in the category of dumb. Where the dumb started, I'm not entirely sure."

What is certain though is Leach has many exciting pieces to work with in the months ahead as Mississippi State sets its sights on 2021.

