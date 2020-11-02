SEC moves up kickoff time for Mississippi State-Vanderbilt game

Mississippi State and Vanderbilt are going to kick things off 30 minutes sooner than originally scheduled.

The Southeastern Conference announced on Monday that the Bulldogs and Commodores will now start at 2:30 p.m. central time on Saturday. The contest was originally scheduled for 3 p.m. The game will still be televised by SEC Network.

Saturday will be homecoming for MSU, the 82nd homecoming game in program history. Mississippi State has won its last 10 homecoming matchups.

The Bulldogs will also be wearing throwback uniforms featuring the old Flying M logo first used throughout the late 60s and early 70s to recognize MSU's close ties to the United States' space program and aerospace and aeronautics research.

Mississippi State will of course be looking to get back on the winning track. The Bulldogs have lost their last four games after starting the season with an upset win over defending national champion LSU. Since then, MSU has lost games to Arkansas, Kentucky, Texas A & M and Alabama. Over the four losses, the Bulldogs have totaled only 30 points.

Vanderbilt could be the answer to State's woes. The Commodores have struggled mightily this season, sporting an 0-4 overall record. Mississippi State has also had historical success against Vanderbilt, particularly in Starkville. The Bulldogs are 7-1 all time in Starkville against the Commodores. MSU hasn't lost a home game to Vanderbilt since 1971.

