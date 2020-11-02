SI.com
Cowbell Corner
HomeFootballBaseballBasketballOtherNews
Search

SEC moves up kickoff time for Mississippi State-Vanderbilt game

Joel Coleman

Mississippi State and Vanderbilt are going to kick things off 30 minutes sooner than originally scheduled.

The Southeastern Conference announced on Monday that the Bulldogs and Commodores will now start at 2:30 p.m. central time on Saturday. The contest was originally scheduled for 3 p.m. The game will still be televised by SEC Network.

Saturday will be homecoming for MSU, the 82nd homecoming game in program history. Mississippi State has won its last 10 homecoming matchups.

The Bulldogs will also be wearing throwback uniforms featuring the old Flying M logo first used throughout the late 60s and early 70s to recognize MSU's close ties to the United States' space program and aerospace and aeronautics research.

Mississippi State will of course be looking to get back on the winning track. The Bulldogs have lost their last four games after starting the season with an upset win over defending national champion LSU. Since then, MSU has lost games to Arkansas, Kentucky, Texas A&M and Alabama. Over the four losses, the Bulldogs have totaled only 30 points.

Vanderbilt could be the answer to State's woes. The Commodores have struggled mightily this season, sporting an 0-4 overall record. Mississippi State has also had historical success against Vanderbilt, particularly in Starkville. The Bulldogs are 7-1 all time in Starkville against the Commodores. MSU hasn't lost a home game to Vanderbilt since 1971.

To follow along on Cowbell Corner and comment on articles and participate in the community, simply sign up, get a username and chime in with your thoughts and questions. Also, be sure to follow Cowbell Corner on Twitter (@SIBulldogs) by clicking here, and like it on Facebook by clicking here. Thank you for coming to Cowbell Corner for coverage of Mississippi State sports.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Mississippi State football notebook: Mike Leach addresses quarterbacks, Kylin Hill, voting and more

Leach met with reporters on Monday ahead of Saturday's game against Vanderbilt

Joel Coleman

WATCH: Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach's weekly press conference ahead of Saturday's Vanderbilt game

Leach met with reporters on Monday

Joel Coleman

Mississippi State-Auburn game time set along with rest of SEC's Nov. 14 slate

The Bulldogs and Tigers are set for a 3 p.m. kickoff

Joel Coleman

T&L Monday: What's true after Mississippi State is dominated by Alabama?

The Bulldogs continue to struggle mightily on the offensive side

Joel Coleman

More of the same: Mississippi State's offense again ineffective in lopsided loss at Alabama

Bulldogs have now put up less than 300 yards in three straight games

Joel Coleman

WATCH: Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach's postgame media session following the loss at Alabama

The Bulldogs fell 41-0 to the Crimson Tide

Joel Coleman

Mississippi State quarterback K.J. Costello injured and leaves game against Alabama

Costello was hurt and left in the second quarter

Joel Coleman

Cowbell Corner Crystal Ball: Predicting Mississippi State-Alabama

The Bulldogs head to Tuscaloosa looking for the upset of the No. 2 Crimson Tide

Joel Coleman

How to watch/listen to Mississippi State at Alabama

The Bulldogs face the Crimson Tide on Saturday night

Joel Coleman

Mississippi State remains a huge underdog headed into game at Alabama

The odds see the Bulldogs facing a major uphill climb against the mighty Crimson Tide

Joel Coleman