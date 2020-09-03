SI.com
Cowbell Corner
The quick story behind the day Dan Mullen coached a Mississippi State football game in shorts

Joel Coleman

Four years ago today, Mississippi State kicked off the 2016 football season with a home game against South Alabama. The mere mention of it might have made many of you reading this cringe.

The Jaguars upset the Bulldogs that day in Starkville 21-20. And to this day, many fans claim they know the reason why – because then-MSU head coach Dan Mullen wore shorts!

Mullen shorts
Then-Mississippi State head coach Dan Mullen is seen coaching against South Alabama in 2016. (Photo courtesy of Mississippi State athletics)

Why? Why, after coaching virtually every game before and since in khakis, did Mullen decide to go a bit more casual on that September day four years ago? Well thanks to the magic of Twitter, now we know the answer.

Former Mississippi State equipment manager Jason Hubbard (@jlhubbard852) and one of the best Bulldog follows on Twitter, The Flying M (@MSUhistory), had a social media exchange on Thursday and there is no longer a question as to how Mullen ditching the slacks came about.

So without further ado, let's unravel it all shall we, starting with The Flying M's original Tweet:

It wasn't long before Hubbard began to tell the tale:

Really? Now we're getting somewhere! Go on:

The rest, as they say, is history. Mullen and the staff put on their shorts and Mississippi State went out, played the game and lost. There were plenty of possible explanations. Mullen was still trying to figure out if Damian Williams or Nick Fitzgerald would be his starting quarterback. The offense couldn't find a rhythm. Bulldog kicker Westin Graves missed a 28-yard field goal with under 10 seconds left that would've won the game for MSU. But unquestionably, the biggest factor of the day was Mullen agreeing to wear shorts. (Only kidding....maybe). Your final thoughts Flying M and Mr. Hubbard?

Finally, at long last, a four-year Mississippi State mystery has been solved.

