Four-star receiver Malik Nabers commits to Mississippi State

A big-time prospect says he's coming from the bayou to the Bulldogs.

Wide receiver Malik Nabers out of Comeaux High in Lafayette, Louisiana, committed to Mississippi State on Tuesday. The Sports Illustrated All-American candidate is rated a four-star prospect by both 247Sports and Rivals and immediately becomes one of MSU's top-ranked commitments in the Class of 2021.

Nabers put up huge numbers as a junior last season at Comeaux. He caught 58 passes for 1,223 yards and 21 touchdowns. He's now planning on bringing that production to Starkville as part of new MSU head coach Mike Leach's Air Raid offense.

Nabers becomes the 12th commit in State's Class of 2021. He's the third receiver in the class, joining Theodore Knox and Brandon Buckhaulter.

With Nabers' pledge, MSU now has the country's 41st-ranked recruiting class according to 247Sports. The class is currently rated 11th in the SEC ahead of Kentucky, Vanderbilt and Ole Miss.

For more on what to expect from Nabers in the future, here is analysis from SI director of football recruiting John Garcia:

Prospect: Malik Nabers

Status: SI All-American Candidate

Vitals: 6-foot, 190 pounds

Position: Wide Receiver

School: Lafayette (La.) Comeau

Committed to: Mississippi State

Frame: Adequate height with broad, developed shoulders. Good length with room to fill out in chest, upper body. Developed trunk.

Athleticism: Serious 0-100 ability, gets to well above-average top speed in just a few strides. Runs with good lean. Solid quickness and efficiency in open space, complimenting decisive style. Powerful vertical leap and rare body control, especially in the end zone.

Instincts: High School offense provides plenty of jump ball opportunities and he makes the most of them. An artist in the air with timing, leaping ability and finishing skill. Catches the ball away from his body with relative ease. Dynamic after the catch ability with splashes of vision and elusiveness mixed in.

Polish: When the ball is in the air, most boxes are checked. Few nationally have the deceleration, tracking, anticipation, leaping ability and ball skills he does. Route tree is limited in high school, mostly verticals, slants and screens due to YAC and 50/50 ball strengths, so leverage and release improvement are to be expected.

Bottom Line: Nabers projects as a scheme-versatile fit in today’s pass-happy college football. He can hold his own in the back-shoulder and timing department while possessing the natural instinct and burst to make considerable plays after the catch. He plays bigger than his size suggests with the chunk ability of a player much smaller than he. As he develops in the route tree there won’t be much keeping him sidelined in college.