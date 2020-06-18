NCAA approves football summer/preseason model

A pathway continues for an on-time kickoff to the 2020 football season as the NCAA Division I Council approved a summer and preseason model on Wednesday. With the approval of the model, Mississippi State would be able to begin preseason practices on August 7. Here are all the details of what was approved on Wednesday, courtesy of the NCAA's release:

The Division I Council approved a model for football summer athletic activities and preseason practice. The Council met virtually Wednesday, June 17.

“The Football Oversight Committee worked hard to create a model that balances the proper precautions due to the COVID-19 pandemic with the need for an acclimatization period to safely return to play,” said Council chair M. Grace Calhoun, athletics director at Pennsylvania. “The Council members believe approving this model is a positive step forward for the sport.”

Assuming a school’s first scheduled football contest is on Saturday, Sept. 5, schools may conduct up to eight hours of weight training, conditioning and film review per week (with not more than two hours of film review per week) from July 13-23.

Then, from July 24 through Aug. 6, schools may conduct up to 20 hours of countable athletically related activities per week (not more than four hours per day) as follows:

Up to eight hours per week for weight training and conditioning.

Up to six hours per week for walk-throughs, which may include the use of a football.

Up to six hours per week for meetings, which may include film review, team meetings, position meetings, one-on-one meetings, etc.

During this 14-day period, student-athletes are required to get at least two days off.

The model does not make any adjustments to the legislated 29-day preseason practice period.

Mississippi State and other Southeastern Conference schools started allowing involuntary workouts on their campuses last week. However team meetings are currently still being conducted virtually. This latest step by the NCAA allows coaches to finally start interacting face-to-face with their players in mid-July ahead of preseason camp beginning. It'll be a welcome change. MSU defensive coordinator Zach Arnett said in an interview with Cowbell Corner on Tuesday that he was eagerly anticipating getting a chance to work more closely with his guys, particularly when there is a chance to physically get on the field and start learning.

"As coaches and players, we want to be around each other," Arnett said. "You know, the last few days we’ve had voluntary workouts allowed, but we’re not allowed to observe them. We’re not allowed to have in-person meetings with the players. So we’re still not having really any interaction with players. So (when the plan is approved to return to workouts) it actually means we can get around them and get on the field and they can hear our voice in person as opposed to through some computer screen. I think that’s going to be really good. And obviously, if you’re a player and you can line up with an offensive formation in front of you – or if you’re an offensive player, a defensive formation in front of you – to line up and actually see the opposing side of the ball in front of you as opposed to having to envision it through a computer screen, it goes a long way towards helping to learn the details and ins and outs of the scheme. We can talk all we want about what should happen looking on a computer screen, but you’ve actually got to get the human body to process it while everything is running full speed and act accordingly. It sounds really easy to do when you’re just watching on film. It’s a little tougher in person."

Of course all of this for MSU is building towards its season opener, which the Bulldogs are scheduled to host on Saturday, September 5, against New Mexico.