Former Mississippi State and Stanford quarterback KJ Costello has received a minicamp invite from the New Orleans Saints, as he announced Sunday via Twitter.

Costello went undrafted in the 2021 NFL Draft, spending a short period of time ahead of the past season with the Los Angeles Chargers before ultimately being cut on Aug. 18.

He spent one season at Mississippi State after playing three years for the Stanford Cardinal, finishing out his career with a 62.9% completion percentage, 7,434 passing yards 55 touchdowns and 29 interceptions.

Costello and the Bulldogs put the nation on notice in 2020 as he put up 623 passing yards in the 44-34 win over LSU to open the season. That broke the record for most passing yards in a single SEC game, was the 11th-most in FBS history and was the most ever in a player's debut.

Costello's starting gig was eventually overtaken by the-freshman Will Rogers after he suffered a concussion on Oct. 31 against Alabama. Costello ended that season with a 64.1% completion percentage, 1,283 passing yards, six touchdowns and 11 interceptions.

It will be interesting to see if Costello can get on with an NFL team in some capacity in the coming months.