Skip to main content

Former Mississippi State QB KJ Costello Receives Minicamp Invite From Saints

The New Orleans Saints are kicking the tires on former Mississippi State quarterback KJ Costello.

Former Mississippi State and Stanford quarterback KJ Costello has received a minicamp invite from the New Orleans Saints, as he announced Sunday via Twitter. 

Costello went undrafted in the 2021 NFL Draft, spending a short period of time ahead of the past season with the Los Angeles Chargers before ultimately being cut on Aug. 18.

He spent one season at Mississippi State after playing three years for the Stanford Cardinal, finishing out his career with a 62.9% completion percentage, 7,434 passing yards 55 touchdowns and 29 interceptions.

Costello and the Bulldogs put the nation on notice in 2020 as he put up 623 passing yards in the 44-34 win over LSU to open the season. That broke the record for most passing yards in a single SEC game, was the 11th-most in FBS history and was the most ever in a player's debut.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Costello's starting gig was eventually overtaken by the-freshman Will Rogers after he suffered a concussion on Oct. 31 against Alabama. Costello ended that season with a 64.1% completion percentage, 1,283 passing yards, six touchdowns and 11 interceptions.

It will be interesting to see if Costello can get on with an NFL team in some capacity in the coming months.

USATSI_17815374
Football

Where Each Former Bulldog Landed in the 2022 NFL Draft

By Crissy Froyd1 hour ago
USATSI_18129502
Baseball

What Mississippi State Baseball Has to Do to Make Postseason After 7-6 Missouri Loss

By Elizabeth Keen8 hours ago
USATSI_17987840
Baseball

Live Baseball Updates: Mississippi State vs Missouri, Game 3

By Elizabeth Keen12 hours ago
USATSI_18129502
Baseball

Mississippi State Baseball Tops Mizzou, 13-4

By Dylan FlippoApr 30, 2022
USATSI_13674628
Football

Martin Emerson Jr. Drafted No. 68 Overall By Cleveland Browns in 2022 NFL Draft

By Dylan FlippoApr 29, 2022
USATSI_17820078
Football

2022 NFL Draft: Two Air Raid Quarterbacks are Hoping to Hear Their Names Called This Weekend

By Elizabeth KeenApr 28, 2022
USATSI_17827078
Football

Charles Cross Selected By Seattle Seahawks at No. 9 Overall in 2022 NFL Draft

By Crissy FroydApr 28, 2022
USATSI_18129453
Baseball

How to Watch: Mississippi State Baseball vs Missouri, Game 1

By Crissy FroydApr 28, 2022