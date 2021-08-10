Former Bulldogs Quarterback Tommy Stevens Waived After Signing With Third NFL Team

Former Mississippi State quarterback Tommy Stevens became quite the topic of discussion in the 2020 NFL Draft after the New Orleans Saints eliminated the possibility of the Carolina Panthers snatching him away in free agency.

Stevens has now spent time with both of those teams, and is done for now with his third. He was signed by the New York Giants as a tight end on Wednesday, waived by the team on Tuesday as the team made multiple roster moves -- including that they had activated tight end Rysen John from the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

Stevens started nine games during the 2019 season for Joe Moorhead while he was at MSU, passing for 1,459 total yards between Penn State and MSU. He also combined for 887 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns on 159 carries between the two programs.

One of the things Stevens was most known for in college was his "Lion" role within Penn State's offense.

Between the 2015 and 2018 seasons, Stevens carried the ball 76 times for 506 yards and eight touchdowns, also reeling in 14 receptions for 62 yards and two touchdowns. Stevens suffered injuries that hindered his ability to be more productive in this time, but was an interesting asset.

"I did some of the similar things at Penn State in my time there and I've kind of grown up playing multiple positions," Stevens said after he was drafted into the NFL. "It wasn't totally foreign to me, but obviously it's going to need some fine-tuning to have success in the NFL."

It will be interesting to see if Stevens can use his versatility to land either a hybrid role or one purely as a quarterback or pass-catcher moving forward.