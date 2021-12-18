How COVID-19 Surge In The NFL Affects The League, Former Mississippi State Players

With the NFL seeing a surge in COVID-19 cases, a handful of former Bulldogs will be affected this weekend.

The NFL has had to make several accommodations and schedule changes to combat yet another wave of COVID-19.

Over 100 NFL athletes have tested positive for the virus this week, and teams quickly lost some of their star players. Three games were postponed to allow for proper changes to be made within franchises and give teams a few extra days to adjust. These included the Las Vegas-Cleveland, Washington-Philadelphia and Seattle-Los Angeles Rams matchups.

With an abundance of former Mississippi State players in the NFL, it seemed inevitable that a few would be affected in some way. Here is a list of some standout professional Bulldogs and how things have changed for them based on the virus, whether directly or indirectly.

Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys QB

Prescott and the Cowboys should be fine this weekend-- only one player on the team has been placed on the virus list. They play the New York Giants on Sunday afternoon in hopes of becoming 10-4 on the season and getting one step closer to clinching the NFC East title. Hopefully, Prescott can also shake off the slump he has been in over the past few weeks.

Jeffery Simmons, Tennessee Titans DE

The Titans have two players unavailable for Sunday's game against Pittsburgh, but Simmons is still standing strong. The 6-foot-4, 305-pound defensive tackle has been a force to be reckoned with this season, and it looks like a pandemic won't stop him from destroying opposing offenses just yet.

Chris Jones, Kansas City Chiefs DT

Unfortunately, Jones is the only player for the Chiefs on the virus list. His team played without him Thursday night and defeated the Chargers in overtime by a score of 34-28. Jones should be able to compete next weekend when his team faces the Steelers.

Fletcher Cox, Philadelphia Eagles DT

Good news, Eagles fans: Cox is not one of the players who will be unable to play this weekend. Cox has been a vital part of the Eagles' defense this season, and he will definitely be needed as his team faces off against a depleted Washington team on Tuesday. A victory would mean that Philadelphia would move up in the NFC East rankings late in the season.

Preston Smith, Green Bay Packers OLB

The Green Bay Packers are one of the lucky teams that have been only slightly affected by the virus. Smith will be able to play on Sunday afternoon against the Ravens. As long as no major shakeup happens in the final month of the regular season, Smith's Packers still look like a Super Bowl favorite.

Willie Gay, Kansas City Chiefs LB

Gay was not affected by the coronavirus this week and was able to dress out for the Chiefs' victory over the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday. His fellow Bulldog and teammate Chris Jones will hopefully be able to shake off the virus easily and return to the field soon.

Darius Slay, Philadelphia Eagles CB

Much like his teammate Fletcher Cox, Slay is ready to go on Sunday. He will have a much weaker opponent than usual in the Washington Football Team, who have a total of 23 players unavailable this weekend. Still, his performance will be vital in staying in the hunt for the playoffs.

KJ Wright, Las Vegas Raiders LB

Wright is on one lucky team-- the Raiders have zero cases of the virus anywhere within their franchise. However, the team's opponents aren't so lucky. The Cleveland Browns have 20 players and head coach Kevin Stefanski listed as ineligible for Sunday's game, and many have called for the matchup to be postponed. As of right now, the game has been rescheduled for Monday afternoon.

Gabe Jackson, Seattle Seahawks OL

Seattle is one of three mostly unaffected teams that have had to be rescheduled because of their opponents. Jackson will face off against a very depleted Rams offense in an unusual Tuesday night NFL game. The Rams are still a force to be reckoned with, but a win will give the 5-8 Seahawks a boost of confidence.

Johnathan Abram, Las Vegas Raiders S

Along with teammate KJ Wright, Abram is part of a team that has been unaffected by the coronavirus as of now. Las Vegas sits at last place in the AFC West and doesn't have a lot of hope for making the playoffs, but if there is still a chance, this is the perfect opportunity for the Raiders to get back in the fight.

Logan Cooke, Jacksonville Jaguars P

The Jaguars have 99 problems, but a virus isn't one. Nobody on the team has been listed as inactive due to the virus, including Logan Cooke, who is arguably the best punter in the NFL. Jacksonville might be without a head coach and have a horrible record, but at least they are all available to play against the Houston Texans this weekend. Fun fact: both teams have a 2-11 record, so Cooke and his team might have a chance.

JT Gray, New Orleans Saints CB

The Saints find themselves in an unusual predicament: the only person listed as unavailable for Sunday's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is head coach Sean Payton. This must be some stroke of good luck for New Orleans because they can't afford to lose any more players. Gray has been a standout player for the Saints this season, and they will need him if they want to defeat the defending Super Bowl champions.