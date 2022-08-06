There have been many ups and downs for the Dallas Cowboys during fall camp, but they still have the best odds out of any team in the NFL's NFC East Division to win the Super Bowl this season.

According to VegasInsider, the Cowboys currently sit as the ninth-favorite team in the NFL to win Super Bowl LVII at odds of +1920. With the undeniable talent in Dallas this year, the Cowboys have the opportunity to make history.

The Cowboys have continued to improve and add to an already stacked defensive unit by signing veteran linebacker Anthony Barr to a one-year deal worth two million dollars. Barr's signing adds much-needed experience and depth to the linebacking corps.

Like most teams across the NFL, the Cowboys have also dealt with injuries and growing pains. At Thursday's practice, talented wideout James Washington suffered an injury, which was later revealed to be a fractured foot. This puts Washington out for six to eight weeks and is a huge blow to an already slim wide receiving corps for Dallas. With Washington no longer participating in camp and fellow receiver Michael Gallup recovering from a torn ACL, the Cowboys' offense now limited. CeeDee Lamb is the only remaining wideout in the depth chart to catch a touchdown pass from former Mississippi State quarterback Dak Prescott.

However, there is no need for Cowboys fans to hit the panic button just yet. Washington will likely return before the first game and Gallup should be back in week two for Dallas. With an elite signal-caller in Prescott under center, the Cowboys' offense is in good hands this season.

