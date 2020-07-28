Three more former Bulldogs picked to NFL's Top 100 players list

Three more former Mississippi State Bulldogs have been placed on the NFL's Top 100 Players of 2020 list. Former MSU stars Preston Smith, Chris Jones and Dak Prescott were all revealed as part of the list on Monday night.

Smith, a linebacker for the Green Bay Packers, was tabbed the league's 63rd-best player. Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle, Jones, was No. 52 on the list. Meanwhile Prescott, the quarterback of the Dallas Cowboys, came in at No. 46.

Smith, Jones and Prescott joined Philadelphia Eagles players and fellow former Bulldogs – cornerback Darius Slay and defensive tackle Fletcher Cox – on the list. Slay was tabbed the NFL's 92nd-best player on Sunday while Cox was No. 73.

The Top 100 are selected solely by a vote of NFL players themselves. Nos. 100 through 71 were revealed on Sunday. Numbers 70 through 41 were unveiled on Monday night, The countdown rolls on with Nos. 40 through 11 released on Tuesday night, with the Top 10 named on Wednesday night. The reveals are televised on NFL Network at 7 p.m. central each evening.