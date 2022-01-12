Everything You Need to Know About NFL Super Wild Card Weekend

Before the NFL playoffs start on Saturday, know when each game starts, where to watch and which team has the best odds to win.

After 18 weeks, the NFL regular season has come to a close, and 14 worthy teams now have a chance to test their skills in the postseason.

12 teams will face off this weekend, while two others-- the NFC-Leading Green Bay Packers and AFC-Leading Tennessee Titans-- have a bye week to rest and prepare for their pending opponents. This is the first time that the NFL has had 14 teams in the playoffs, and it certainly makes things more interesting.

Here is everything you need to know for this weekend's slate of six games, including a list of odds provided by CBS Sports.

AFC Matchup: No. 5 Las Vegas Raiders at No. 4 Cincinnati Bengals

Date: Saturday, Jan. 15

Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC

Odds: Cincinnati -6

Quick Note: The Raiders narrowly defeated the Los Angeles Chargers to sneak into the playoffs, but they have their work cut out for them against Cincinnati. Led by quarterback Joe Burrow, the Bengals have improved tremendously since last season and are looking for their first playoff win since 1991.

AFC Matchup: No. 6 New England Patriots at No. 3 Buffalo Bills

Date: Saturday, Jan. 15

Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CBS or streaming on Paramount+

Odds: Buffalo -4

Quick Note: After starting the season 1-3, New England is in the playoffs for the first time since Tom Brady left in early 2020. Can the program's newest star quarterback, Mac Jones, lead them against a tough Bills defense? Head coach Bill Belichick sure hopes so.

NFC Matchup: No. 7 Philadelphia Eagles at No. 2 Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Date: Sunday, Jan. 16

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Fox

Odds: Tampa Bay -8.5

Quick Note: The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are the defending Super Bowl Champions and have plenty of momentum heading into the postseason. On the other hand, the Eagles were crushed 51-26 by the Dallas Cowboys in their final game of the regular season. The odds are stacked against Philadelphia, but miracles can happen.

NFC Matchup: No. 6 San Francisco 49ers at No. 3 Dallas Cowboys

Date: Sunday, Jan. 16

Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CBS or streaming on Paramount+

Odds: Dallas -3

Quick Note: The old postseason rivalry between the Cowboys and the 49ers is finally being renewed. The teams have met up in the NFC Championship a whopping six times in history and have played against each other 37 total times. Football fans are certainly in for a treat thanks to this matchup.

AFC Matchup: No. 7 Pittsburgh Steelers at No. 2 Kansas City Chiefs

Date: Sunday, Jan. 16

Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC

Odds: Kansas City -12.5

Quick Note: Sunday's game might be the final time that Steelers' quarterback Ben Roethlisberger takes the field...unless his team pulls off the improbable victory. Sure, the Chiefs defeated Pittsburgh on Dec. 26 by a score of 36-10, but things can change, right?

NFC Matchup: No. 5 Arizona Cardinals at No. 4 Los Angeles Rams

Date: Monday, Jan. 17

Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ABC or ESPN

Odds: Los Angeles -4

Quick Note: Two pass-heavy teams will look to sail their way into the next round of the playoffs during the first Monday night playoff game in NFL history. The Rams have 4,626 passing yards on the season, while the Cardinals have slightly less with 4,276 total passing yards. This game looks to be an exciting and explosive way to end the first weekend of the playoffs.