WATCH: Mississippi State inside receivers coach Dave Nichol discusses his group ahead of the Texas A&M game

The play of Mississippi State's inside receivers will be key as the Bulldogs try to get their offense going against Texas A & M on Saturday. Earlier this week, MSU inside receivers coach Dave Nichol talked with reporters about his group. Watch above for full video.

