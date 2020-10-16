SI.com
Cowbell Corner
WATCH: Mississippi State inside receivers coach Dave Nichol discusses his group ahead of the Texas A&M game

Joel Coleman

The play of Mississippi State's inside receivers will be key as the Bulldogs try to get their offense going against Texas A&M on Saturday. Earlier this week, MSU inside receivers coach Dave Nichol talked with reporters about his group. Watch above for full video.

