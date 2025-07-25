North Carolina reportedly in contention to join SEC during next realignment wave
Talking season continues with the ACC and Big Ten media days wrapping up Friday, but the end is near.
Mississippi State will open up its summer camp next Thursday, July 31. That leaves us with less than six days to fill the time. Luckily, there are other media outlets helping fill the void.
Inside Carolina’s Adam Smith is reporting that North Carolina is one of the ACC schools “interested in seeking a potential departure from the ACC” whenever the next round of realignment takes place and that the Tar Heels “could be considered at the front of that pack, alongside Clemson.”
It wasn’t long ago that I joked about the SEC adding Florida State and SMU. But the logic used to arrive at those conclusions also applies to Clemson and North Carolina.
If former NFL coach Bill Belichick can turn the Tar Heels football program into a championship contender, then North Carolina would a great option for expansion. Historically great basketball program and a baseball program that makes regular trips to Omaha, along with success in other sports? The SEC would love to add a school with that kind of resume. (Ditto for Clemson.)
Would expansion be a good thing for Mississippi State?
Like all things in life, there’s no clear answer other than “kinda.”
Recruiting could expand, TV deals would grow larger and there’d likely be a cash infusion in the form of an entrance fee paid by whichever schools join the SEC.
But adding two teams whether its Clemson, North Carolina, Florida State, SMU or someone else, would make things harder on the field for Mississippi State.
Even the baseball program, if Brian O’Connor is able to establish a consistent championship-caliber program (which he hasn’t give us any reason to think he won’t do that), would have a harder time on the field.
(Note: I’m just now remembering SMU doesn’t have a baseball program, so the Mustangs not actually be a contender to join the SEC.)
Most of Mississippi State’s teams are an upward trajectory in terms of on the field success and adding more schools that are, at least historically, better than the Bulldogs will be a significant challenge. Not an impossible challenge, but certainly not an easy one.
When could the next round of realignment happen?
Sooner than you might think. Earlier this year, the ACC settled a lawsuit brought forth by Clemson and Florida State that reduces the ACC exit fee each year until 2030-31 when the fee remains at $75 million.
Here’s a breakdown of the ACC exit fee under the settlement:
2025-26: $165 million
2026-27: $147 million
2027-28: $129 million
2028-29: $111 million
2029-30: $93 million
2030-31: $75 million
2031-32: $75 million
2032-33: $75 million
2033-34: $75 million
2034-35: $75 million
2035-36: $75 million
So, if I were to place a bet on when I think the next round of realignment will take place, I’d put my money on 2030.