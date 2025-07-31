Notes and observations from Mississippi State's first preseason practice
The Bulldogs took to the field for the first time as their season-opening game against Southern Miss is fast approaching.
There’s still a few weeks left games are played, but Mississippi State was on the practice field today.
Media members were allowed to observe the first five periods of the open practice, which made up 30 minutes of practice time. We’ll get an opportunity to speak with coach Jeff Lebby after practice is over.
While there isn’t much to report from the open periods, here are a few notes and observations from the open practice periods:
- Hot, humid football fields have a distinct smell that brought back memories of every football field I’ve ever been at;
- Kai McClendon, who missed most of 2024 with an injury, was at the practice but was doing individual work off to the side of the practice facilities;
- Seeing freshman quarterback Kamario Taylor in person, he definitely looks like the real deal;
- Both offensive and defensive lines are very noticeably bigger than last year’s team;
- If the players catching punts during a punt team portion are any indication of who could be returning punts, wide receivers Anthony Evans III, Cam Thompson, Brenen Thompson and cornerback Jayven Williams are the candidates;
- I guess I never really put much thought into the logistics of SEC football practices. The amount of different people doing different things, plus a bunch of cameras filming everything;
- We’re currently sitting in the facility’s cafeteria and I don’t know what they’re cooking over there, but I want some.
