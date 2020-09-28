SI.com
Cowbell Corner
Mississippi State-Kentucky, other SEC game times set for October 10

Joel Coleman

All eyes for Mississippi State are on this weekend's home game against Arkansas, but we now know when the Bulldogs will kick off at Kentucky the following Saturday. The Southeastern Conference revealed game times and television networks for the October 10 slate and the Bulldogs and Wildcats are set for a 6:30 p.m. kickoff. The game will be televised by SEC Network. 

Here is the full SEC schedule for October 10 (all times central):

  • South Carolina at Vanderbilt - 11 a.m. on SEC Network
  • Florida at Texas A&M - 2:30 p.m. on CBS, or 11 a.m. on ESPN
  • Tennessee at Georgia - 2:30 p.m. on CBS, or 11 a.m. on ESPN
  • Arkansas at Auburn - 3 p.m. on SEC Network
  • Alabama at Ole Miss - 5 p.m. on ESPN
  • Mississippi State at Kentucky - 6:30 p.m. on SEC Network
  • Missouri at LSU - 8 p.m. on ESPN

