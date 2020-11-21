SI.com
Cowbell Corner
HomeFootballBaseballBasketballOtherNews
Search

Just how big of an underdog is Mississippi State at Georgia? (And other SEC lines for Saturday)

Joel Coleman

Given Mississippi State's struggles and roster limitations, along with with the fact Georgia is one of the country's premier football programs, and it's no surprise the maroon-and-white-clad Bulldogs are facing an uphill climb Saturday in Athens. Offensively, MSU hasn't moved the football hardly at all of late, plus State has just 49 scholarship players available today due to injuries, opt-outs, transfers and COVID-19 protocols.

Looking to pull a massive upset, Mississippi State enters Saturday's game as a 25-point underdog according to the Caesar's Sportsbook as of this morning. Perhaps surprisingly though, that's not the largest spread in this weekend's SEC games. Alabama is a 32-point favorite at home against Kentucky and Florida is a 31.5-point favorite at Vanderbilt.

Here are the odds (as of Saturday morning) for all SEC contests today with odds coming from the Caesars Sportsbook:

Florida (-31.5) at Vanderbilt - 11 a.m. CT on ABC

LSU at Arkansas (EVEN) - 11 a.m. CT on SEC Network

Kentucky at Alabama (-32) - 3 p.m. CT on SEC Network

Tennessee at Auburn (-10.5) - 6 p.m. CT on ESPN

Mississippi State at Georgia (-25) - 6:30 p.m. CT on SEC Network

Missouri (-6) at South Carolina - 6:30 p.m. CT on SEC Network Alternate

Ole Miss at Texas A&M - POSTPONED

To follow along on Cowbell Corner and comment on articles and participate in the community, simply sign up, get a username and chime in with your thoughts and questions. Also, be sure to follow Cowbell Corner on Twitter (@SIBulldogs) by clicking here, and like it on Facebook by clicking here. Thank you for coming to Cowbell Corner for coverage of Mississippi State sports.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Cowbell Corner Crystal Ball: Predicting Mississippi State-Georgia

Mississippi State's Bulldogs face an uphill climb on Saturday when they battle Georgia's

Joel Coleman

Mississippi State has fewer than 50 scholarship players available for Saturday's game at Georgia

Mississippi State heads to Georgia without many key contributors

Joel Coleman

How to watch/listen to Mississippi State at Georgia

The battle of the Bulldogs goes down on Saturday in Athens, Georgia

Joel Coleman

T&L Friday: Preview, Playmakers and Predictions for Mississippi State-Georgia

The battle of the Bulldogs is set for Saturday in Georgia

Joel Coleman

OPINION: A bunch of folks are about to make a bunch of bad decisions and it’s the NCAA’s fault

The ongoing recruiting dead period makes things incredibly difficult for athletes and coaches alike

Joel Coleman

Wide receiver Powers Warren enters transfer portal

Warren becomes the latest Bulldog looking to leave the Mississippi State program

Joel Coleman

Reggie Perry chosen in second round of NBA Draft

Perry joined Robert Woodard II as former Mississippi State players taken in this year's draft

Joel Coleman

Robert Woodard II picked in second round of NBA Draft

Former Mississippi State Bulldog was taken in second round with 40th overall pick

Joel Coleman

T&L Thursday: Will Georgia give Mississippi State a man-to-man opportunity?

The two sets of Bulldogs are set to do battle on Saturday

Joel Coleman

Mississippi State's Nathan Pickering opts out of rest of 2020 season

Bulldog defensive lineman is latest MSU player to either leave or opt out

Joel Coleman