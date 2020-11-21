Just how big of an underdog is Mississippi State at Georgia? (And other SEC lines for Saturday)

Given Mississippi State's struggles and roster limitations, along with with the fact Georgia is one of the country's premier football programs, and it's no surprise the maroon-and-white-clad Bulldogs are facing an uphill climb Saturday in Athens. Offensively, MSU hasn't moved the football hardly at all of late, plus State has just 49 scholarship players available today due to injuries, opt-outs, transfers and COVID-19 protocols.

Looking to pull a massive upset, Mississippi State enters Saturday's game as a 25-point underdog according to the Caesar's Sportsbook as of this morning. Perhaps surprisingly though, that's not the largest spread in this weekend's SEC games. Alabama is a 32-point favorite at home against Kentucky and Florida is a 31.5-point favorite at Vanderbilt.

Here are the odds (as of Saturday morning) for all SEC contests today with odds coming from the Caesars Sportsbook:

Florida (-31.5) at Vanderbilt - 11 a.m. CT on ABC

LSU at Arkansas (EVEN) - 11 a.m. CT on SEC Network

Kentucky at Alabama (-32) - 3 p.m. CT on SEC Network

Tennessee at Auburn (-10.5) - 6 p.m. CT on ESPN

Mississippi State at Georgia (-25) - 6:30 p.m. CT on SEC Network

Missouri (-6) at South Carolina - 6:30 p.m. CT on SEC Network Alternate

Ole Miss at Texas A & M - POSTPONED

