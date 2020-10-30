Mississippi State remains a huge underdog headed into game at Alabama

It's no surprise that as Mississippi State gets set to face off against No. 2 Alabama on Saturday that the Bulldogs are an underdog. It is perhaps a bit jarring though to see just how much the odds are against MSU.

As of midday Friday, Alabama is favored by 30.5 points over State. It easily stands as the largest line in any Southeastern Conference game this weekend.

Here are the odds (as of midday Friday) for all SEC contests this Saturday with odds coming from the Caesars Sportsbook:

Georgia (-17) at Kentucky - 11 a.m. CT on SEC Network

LSU (-3) at Auburn - 2:30 p.m. CT on CBS

Ole Miss (-16.5) at Vanderbilt - 3 p.m. CT on SEC Network

Mississippi State at Alabama (-30.5) - 6 p.m. CT on ESPN

Arkansas at Texas A & M (-12) - 6:30 p.m. CT on SEC Network

Missouri at Florida (-12.5) - 6:30 p.m. CT on SEC Network Alternate

To follow along on Cowbell Corner and comment on articles and participate in the community, simply sign up, get a username and chime in with your thoughts and questions. Also, be sure to follow Cowbell Corner on Twitter (@SIBulldogs) by clicking here, and like it on Facebook by clicking here. Thank you for coming to Cowbell Corner for coverage of Mississippi State sports.