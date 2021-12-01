Headed to the SEC?: Three In-Conference Landing Spots For Spencer Rattler

Skip to main content
    December 1, 2021
    Around the SEC: Three Conference Landing Spots for QB Spencer Rattler

    Where could Oklahoma QB Spencer Rattler land in the SEC after entering the transfer portal?
    Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler entered the transfer portal on Monday following a season in which he started off as the projected first overall pick, ultimately replaced by freshman Caleb Williams.

    The redshirt sophomore Rattler still brings some strong traits to the table, especially in terms of arm talent, and with the right change of scenery, may be able to get back to being the player that was expected to rise so much.

    Here's a look into three places within the Southeastern Conference that Rattler could end up at:

    Ole Miss:

    Lane Kiffin's Rebels will be suffering quite the blow at the quarterback position when Matt Corral -- arguably the best quarterback in the 2022 NFL Draft -- departs to continue his career at the next level in April. The Ole Miss offense could be a place in which Rattler gains his footing again and can increase his stock before giving the draft another go in 2023 or beyond. 

    The Rebels are losing a lot in terms of weapons with players like running back Jerrion Ealy and wide receiver Braylon Sanders, but Rattler would still have some reliable targets in wideout Jonathan Mingo and quarterback-wide receiver John Rhys Plumlee -- just to name a couple.

    Corral's a bit different of a signal-caller than Rattler is, but if he could become a star in this system, it's hard not to believe the next passer who assumes the reins (which could be Rattler) is set up in a good position.

    South Carolina:

    Joining the Gamecocks, who certainly fall under the category of quarterback-needy teams, wouldn't be a bad move for Rattler, either. There's a connection with head coach Shane Beamer, considering Beamer was previously an Oklahoma assistant back in 2020 when Rattler was also there and performing at a high level.

    If Rattler is to head to South Carolina, he'll be going up against transfer quarterback Jason Brown (St. Francis University, Pennsylvania) and sophomore Luke Doty, who has struggled with injury in his time there. The Gamecocks also have Colten Gauthier, who will be a redshirt freshman and Braden Davis in the signing class.

    This seems like a winnable situation for Rattler and one that he can rebuild himself in with some familiarity.

    LSU:

    This one seems to be the least likely, but transfers at this position have come in and had tremendous success in Baton Rouge -- just ask current Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow. The Tigers have solid talent in quarterbacks Max Johnson and Garrett Nussmeier, but there's a new man in town with former Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly filling the vacancy that was left after LSU decided to part ways with Ed Orgeron. 

    With new coaches can come a lot of changes -- both in the ideology of the coach assuming the position and players' decisions to transfer at some point. It's hard to see the quarterback battle in the Bayou coming down to anyone outside of Johnson and Nussmeier, but depending on how things shake out, there could be a scenario in which Rattler or another transfer quarterback could be added to the mix.

