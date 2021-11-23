Watch: Bulldogs HC Mike Leach Talks Ole Miss, Upcoming Egg Bowl Matchup

Leach met with the media Monday evening to discuss the Bulldogs' regular-season finale against the Rebels.

It's been an up-and-down season for Mississippi State (7-4), but the Bulldogs seem to have hit their stride as the team has seen major improvement, besting highly ranked teams they were expected to lose against on several occasions this season.

Heading into the regular-season finale against Ole Miss, the Bulldogs are coming off a strong 55-10 win over Tennessee State which comes after a 43-34 road win over Auburn -- the largest comeback in school history.

This week, the Rebels team that Mississippi State faces is led by offensive-minded head coach Lane Kiffin with Matt Corral -- who is still very much in the conversation for QB1 in the 2022 NFL Draft class -- taking the snaps.

It's sure to be a tightly fought contest between two offenses who have done a lot of good things through the air this year, but Mississippi State seems to have the slight upper hand and a homefield advantage that should allow the Bulldogs to head into their bowl game at 8-4.

Bulldogs head coach Mike Leach met with the media on Tuesday evening to discuss what he's seen out of his team and what he sees from his opponent.

"They’re quite a bit different," Leach said when I asked him about the differences between he and Kiffin's offenses, which are so commonly just generalized as "high-flying offenses." "They’re kind of an RPO offense – run, pass option. And the quarterback keeps it some. Both of us have some tempo going. Both are trying to attack the field. Quarterbacks are key to both.

Watch below to hear everything Leach had to say about the upcoming game this week: