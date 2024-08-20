Opinion: Is MSU's Next First-Round NFL Draft Pick on the Roster?
STARKVILLE, Miss. — Mississippi State football has had great success producing first-round picks in the NFL draft. Five Bulldogs have been selected that high since 2019: Jeffrey Simmons, Montez Sweat, Jonathan Abram, Charles Cross and Emmanuel Forbes. Coming into the opening year of Jeff Lebby’s tenure there doesn't appear to be a standout candidate to join them after this season.
But one guy could use his first year in the Southeastern Conference as a launching point.
Makylan Pounders was a long-time commitment to State back in 2020, when Mike Leach was at the helm. The Byhalia, Miss. product backed off his pledge on December 6th and committed to Ole Miss just three days later with only a week until the early signing period.
However, the Rebels didn't have an open spot for him. Pounders eventually ended up in Memphis.
Instead of sulking, he went to work and had an impressive redshirt sophomore campaign. He started all ten games he appeared in and only allowed one sack.
Pounders started to see his potential, gambled on himself and entered the transfer portal. The risk paid off as he received offers from Texas A&M, South Carolina, Auburn, Oklahoma State, and Mississippi State. Despite
Despite the other offers, Pounders knew where home was.
"When I hit the transfer portal, I knew where I was coming just because of the family vibe,” Pounders said.
The former 3-star only made two stars prior to the 2023 season, but his potential is noticeable. He showcased remarkable quickness for his 6-5, 310-pound frame.
Scouts love that kind of athletic ability, especially with the amount of moving in space the modern NFL lineman regularly does. Versatility blocking on the second level and having to beat quick first-step defenders on the field to the edge to avoid pressure on the quarterback requires elite talent.
Pounders is also a student of the game, which will bode well when NFL teams start digging in preparation for the draft.
“Mak (Pounders) is very athletic and smart,” MSU offensive lineman Jacoby Jackson said. “He works hard, and he cares about this a lot. We were roommates at one time, and even when we were at the house, we were always talking football, or he was watching videos on how to get better…. He is very athletic.”
Moving into the SEC will draw a lot of attention to a player, whether positive or negative, as the nation's best teams clash weekly. Luckily for Pounders, he walked into an offense that can showcase all aspects of his game.
Lebby’s veer-and-shoot scheme is played with a fast tempo and requires its linemen to be mobile, pass block long enough for deep routes to develop, and, make no mistake about it, run blocking in the most traditional way.
Pounders is set to be the Bulldog left tackle. The other starters along the front line will also be transfers, but their bond appears to be strong.
“I am very comfortable with the offense and the guys I am playing next to,” Pounders said.
Pounders is certainly not a lock for a first-round pick, and perhaps the jump to the SEC may be too much during this first season. However, the redshirt junior had numerous SEC offers out of high school, but unfortunate circumstances cost him a lot of time, three years, to get used to the physicality.
It says a lot about his mental toughness to handle that pressure, make the best of his situation, and continue to strive through that kind of adversity. At minimum, Pounders should have a chance to make a name for himself this season, maybe even to the point to eventually hear his name called on Day 1 of an upcoming draft.