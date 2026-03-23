Mississippi State Lands Cornerback Commitment With Reclassification to 2026

Mississippi State just picked up a commitment that could pay off sooner than anyone expected.

Riverdale cornerback Dre Otey is not only joining the Bulldogs, he is also reclassifying from the 2027 class to 2026.

That move puts him on track to arrive in Starkville a full year earlier and gives Mississippi State a young defensive back who could be on campus before the current staff originally planned.

Otey is a 6-foot-2, 165-pound prospect from Murfreesboro, Tenn., and he has been trending toward Mississippi State for a while. The relationship with the staff clicked early, and once his reclassification became official, he did not wait long to make his decision.

"Things have been going really good with Mississippi State," Otey aid to Gene’s Page. "They have been doing a good job of recruiting me since I first started hearing from them. I think that this is a school that is going to help me develop into being a very good player on the next level. It did not take me long to decide that I want to commit to their program. I am also moving up to the 2026 class. I have been on a couple of visits already and I have enjoyed my time of being on Mississippi State's campus. I can see that this is a program where I am going to be able to fit into in the future."

Reclassifying has become more common in recent years, but it still takes the right mix of academics, maturity and confidence. Otey believes he is ready for the jump.

"I know that this is something that I want to do," said Otey. "I am prepared to step in and work hard. I am ready to hit the weightroom and to be able to get out there and practice. I know that there are going to be a lot of challenges, but I do not think that anything will be too hard for me."

Once everything was finalized, the commitment followed quickly.

"I can really see myself playing for Mississippi State," said Otey. "That is why I decided to go ahead and commit to Mississippi State. I am ready to get there and get to work. I know that I am going to be able to go out there and practice against some of the best. That is going to help me get better."

Corey Bell and Jeff Lebby have been aggressive in reshaping the secondary. It was an offseason priority for the Bulldogs this past winter and Otey fits the mold of the long, athletic corners they have been targeting.

The staff has been gaining traction with several top defensive backs, and Otey’s commitment is another sign that their approach is resonating.

For Mississippi State, landing a player who can arrive a year early only strengthens the long‑term plan. And for Otey, the path to the SEC just opened up a little sooner than expected.