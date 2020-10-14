WATCH: Mississippi State wide receiver JaVonta Payton discusses Bulldogs offense ahead of Texas A&M game

Mississippi State's offense has struggled the last two weeks, but the Bulldogs have an opportunity to turn it around this weekend against Texas A & M. MSU wide receiver JaVonta Payton met with reporters earlier this week to discuss how things are progressing in the development of the Bulldog Air Raid. Watch above for full video.

