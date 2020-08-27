WATCH: Mississippi State receiver JaVonta Payton gives candid thoughts on Air Raid and who is standing out

Mississippi State senior wide receiver JaVonta Payton can't hold in how he feels. Now that new Bulldogs head coach Mike Leach has brought the Air Raid offense to Starkville, Payton believes he can really show what he can do.

"I'm excited," Payton told reporters. "I feel like this (offense) is the best fit for me, especially since I moved to the slot this year. It's a lot of one-on-ones with linebackers and safeties. You couldn't ask for anything better than that. I'm really excited to show everybody what I can do this year and how our offense is going to take the top off."

In the above video, watch as Payton further talks about how himself and all State receivers are adapting to the Air Raid, including who all is standing out.

