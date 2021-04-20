Receiver JaVonta Payton enters NCAA transfer portal

JaVonta Payton is looking to move on from Mississippi State.

The senior wide receiver has entered the NCAA transfer portal, Cowbell Corner confirmed on Tuesday. The news was first reported by Matt Zenitz of AL.com.

Payton has played in 22 total games for the Bulldogs over the last two seasons. In 2020, the Nashville, Tennessee, native played in nine games, catching 19 passes for 225 yards and a touchdown. This came on the heels of a 2019 season in which Payton played in 13 games, catching nine passes for 147 yards.

Payton also served as a kickoff return man for the Bulldogs. In two years, he had 10 total returns and averaged 20.3 yards per return.

Payton's entry into the portal comes just after MSU's spring football game. Payton played in the scrimmage this past Saturday, catching a pair of passes for 29 yards. However it appears the Maroon-White exhibition will end up serving as Payton's swan song with the Bulldogs.

