MSU target pushes back announcement to Christmas Day

Jadarrius Perkins has decided to hold off for one day.

Perkins, a coveted cornerback and one of the nation's top junior college players, had originally set Thursday as the day he'd reveal where he'd be playing football moving forward. But the Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College standout and former Hattiesburg (Mississippi) High star has instead pushed things back to Friday.

"Some may say I'm seeking some type of attention for this," Perkins posted as part of an announcement on Twitter late Wednesday night. "But since my grandfather won't be able to make my signing (Thursday) (he) requested I wait (until we're) together as a family."

Perkins said his choice to push things back was all about honoring his family, including his late grandmother who always demanded he go to college.

Here is the full post from Perkins:

As he posted, Perkins is planning to reveal his decision live on Instagram at a time he'll reveal at some point on Friday. He's expected to be picking either Mississippi State, Oklahoma, Oregon or Missouri.

Whether it's the Bulldogs, Sooners, Ducks or Tigers, one team will be getting quite the Christmas present in the form of the talented Perkins. If it's MSU, the Bulldogs could certainly use help in their secondary. State added 20 new players last week during the signing period, but only two were defensive backs.

Come Christmas Day, the Bulldogs and everyone else will know what Perkins already knows. He told Cowbell Corner earlier this week he's already made a decision and is just waiting to announce it and sign. Perkins said his final choice all came down to doing what he feels is right and best for him.

"It’s really just me thinking about my future," Perkins said. "Like right now, I want to have a future in football after this. I just decided on the place that’ll set me up for that, that’ll set me up to be in a position to get drafted. Just a place that can put me out there so people can see me. I know I can ball anyplace. All the places I have in my final four, I know they can put me out where I can be seen. The place I chose is just where I feel comfortable and where I feel like there’s the most family vibe."

Jadarrius Perkins makes a tackle back in 2018 during his high school days at Hattiesburg High. (Photo courtesy of Susan Broadbridge/Hattiesburg American-Hattiesburg)

Thank you for coming to Cowbell Corner for coverage of Mississippi State sports. Be sure to follow Cowbell Corner on Twitter (@SIBulldogs) by clicking here, and like it on Facebook by clicking here.