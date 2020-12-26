FootballBaseballBasketballOtherNews
MSU recruiting target Perkins says he's keeping decision private

Cornerback originally planned to announce his future destination on Friday
Jadarrius Perkins has decided to stay quiet.

The cornerback out of Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College and one of the nation's top junior college players originally announced that on Friday, he'd be revealing which school he'd next be playing for. Perkins was expected to be signing with either Mississippi State, Oklahoma, Oregon or Missouri – the schools he previously revealed as his top four choices. Instead, Perkins took to Twitter on Friday night and said whatever decision he has made is staying private.

"After long thought my decision is now a private one," Perkins posted. "Sorry for the inconvenience respect it."

It's unknown if Perkins actually has signed with a school already, or if he has let any team know he intends to ink with them. As a junior college player, Perkins has until January 15, 2021, to put pen to paper in the early signing period and be a midyear enrollee.

Perkins' announcement plans shifted throughout the course of this past week. He told Cowbell Corner early in the week that he intended to reveal his decision to the public live on Instagram on Christmas Eve. That later shifted to Christmas Day before the former Hattiesburg (Mississippi) High standout posted Friday he'd decided to hold things close to his vest.

It remains to be seen if MSU is still in the picture for Perkins. He has been considered a coveted target for the Bulldogs as State only inked two defensive backs in the early signing period – instate high school prospects Corey Ellington of Holmes County and Jay Hampton of Amory. 

Jadarrius Perkins makes a tackle back in 2018 during his high school days at Hattiesburg High. (Photo courtesy of Susan Broadbridge/Hattiesburg American-Hattiesburg)

Jadarrius Perkins makes a tackle back in 2018 during his high school days at Hattiesburg High. (Photo courtesy of Susan Broadbridge/Hattiesburg American-Hattiesburg)

