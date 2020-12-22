MSU target Jadarrius Perkins getting set to announce decision

The Bulldogs could possibly get some help in the secondary

Mississippi State could sure use some help in the secondary and it's at least possible some of that help could sign up later this week.

Jadarrius Perkins, a cornerback out of Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College and one of the nation's top junior college players, is set to ink with the school of his choice this week and Mississippi State is among his top four candidates.

Also in the running for Perkins is Oklahoma, Oregon and Missouri. Perkins announced earlier this week he plans to reveal his decision at some point Thursday on Instagram Live. He hasn't yet set a time. He might also breathe a huge sigh of relief when that announcement is made according to what Perkins told Cowbell Corner on Tuesday.

"I’m excited to get all this weight off my shoulders and just stop thinking about it," Perkins said.

Perkins emphasizes that his mind is already made up. Even with late offers rolling in, that doesn't seem to be changing. Perkins reported he received an offer from Oregon State on Monday, but it hasn't altered anything in his mind.

"It’s still a blessing to get any offer," Perkins said. "Even though I’m winding down and have made my decision, it’s just great to get recognized."

And so it comes down to the Bulldogs, the Sooners, the Ducks and the Tigers. One of those teams apparently will get Perkins, who played his high school football at Hattiesburg (Mississippi) High before spending the last two years at Mississippi Gulf Coast.

In the back of Perkins' mind, he already knows what colors he'll ultimately be wearing. So what went into his choice?

"It’s really just me thinking about my future," Perkins said. "Like right now, I want to have a future in football after this. I just decided on the place that’ll set me up for that, that’ll set me up to be in a position to get drafted. Just a place that can put me out there so people can see me. I know I can ball anyplace. All the places I have in my final four, I know they can put me out where I can be seen. The place I chose is just where I feel comfortable and where I feel like there’s the most family vibe."

Time will tell if Perkins has settled on Mississippi State or somewhere else. Whether it's with Perkins or another prospect though, it does seem the Bulldogs are looking for secondary help over the next couple of months as they fill out their Class of 2021. MSU picked up a pair of signees last week in the form of safety Corey Ellington and Jay Hampton, but are still searching for reinforcements.

Maybe it's Perkins. Or maybe it's not. But for one of his final four schools, Perkins is about to give one team a Christmas Eve gift.

"It was hard because I formed really good relationships with all the schools and all the coaches," Perkins said. "It was really tough making this decision, but it was just about what’s best for me at the end of the day."

Jadarrius Perkins makes a tackle back in 2018 during his high school days at Hattiesburg High. (Photo courtesy of Susan Broadbridge/Hattiesburg American-Hattiesburg)

