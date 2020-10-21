Mississippi State safety Fred Peters out for season with injury

Mississippi State's defense has been one of the Southeastern Conference's best units this season but a key contributor is now done for the remainder of 2020.

Senior safety Fred Peters posted to Twitter on Tuesday that he is missing the rest of the season. Bulldogs head coach Mike Leach later confirmed on the SEC coaches teleconference that Peters had undergone a surgery and is indeed expected to miss the rest of this year's campaign.

"It’s killing me that I won’t be able to go to war with these boys no more," Peters posted. "I will come back even harder next year ..I know they going to hold it down for me."

Leach also confirmed the plan is indeed for Peters to return next year. The NCAA previously announced this season won't count against any player's eligibility due to the uncertainty caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

While that's good news for the 2021 Bulldogs, Peters' injury is certainly a blow to this year's group. He ends this season with 20 total tackles, a pass break-up, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.

It's unknown at this point how MSU will account for Peters' absence. The Bulldogs will have a little extra time to figure it all out as after an open weekend this week, they next take the field on October 31 at Alabama.

