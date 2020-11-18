Mississippi State's Nathan Pickering opts out of rest of 2020 season

Mississippi State's roster has taken another big hit.

Bulldogs defensive tackle Nathan Pickering announced on Wednesday afternoon that he has decided to opt out of the remainder of the 2020 football season. The sophomore lineman took to social media to post the news.

"I love Mississippi State University and all the people surrounding it," Pickering posted. "There's not a school I (would) rather play for. God has a plan for everything. This is not about transferring but something I have to do. That being said I will be opting out of the 2020 season!"

As Pickering noted in his post, it doesn't appear he is looking to move on elsewhere. So should he indeed return to the football field at MSU in 2021, he could do so with three years of eligibility remaining. The NCAA has decreed this COVID-19-impacted season won't count against any player's eligibility.

Nonetheless, Pickering's opt-out is the latest bit of bad news for the present Bulldogs as they try to piece together the remainder of the 2020 season. Due to opt-outs, transfers, injuries and coronavirus protocols, MSU already had to postpone last weekend's game against Auburn, shifting it to December 12. It's unclear how close State is to possibly not being able to play this coming Saturday at Georgia, however as of Wednesday afternoon, that game is still on for now.

MSU head coach Mike Leach addressed his team's numbers situation on the Southeastern Conference coaches teleconference on Wednesday and things seemed very much in flux still for the Bulldogs.

"It's tough to tell," Leach said when asked if things were improving.

Regardless of what happens this weekend, one player that won't be playing is Pickering. He concludes his season having played in five games, collecting 16 tackles and two sacks.

