Pope creates strong bond with players, coaches during official visit
STARKVILLE, Miss. — Mississippi State coaches had the opportunity to promote its program to one of its top targets among defensive backs with 2026 safety Jax Polk in town this weekend.
Coach Jeff Lebby continues to make in-roads with several recruits across the country in order to fix the Bulldogs' defense which was among the worst in all of college football last season.
As a recruit, Pope is the No. 1,302 ranked prospect in the nation, No. 116 among safeties and the No. 134 player in the state of Georgia for 2026, according to 247sports.
The program can offer quite a bit to incoming freshmen over the next few years including early to significant playing time early on.
Pope seemed to be impressed by Mississippi State's presentation and seems to have built strong bonds with the coaching staff and potential teammates.
"The visit at Mississippi State was awesome," Polk said. "I got to see everything that I wanted to see campus wise and was treated very well. Plus, I met a bunch of players who are now good friends and was able to bonds with many of the coaches."
The 6-foot,180 pound prospect from Buford, Georgia was assured a plan for his career that would help his growth and development at Mississippi State should he choose the Bulldogs.
Known as a big hitter, Pope's work in the weight room in an SEC level environment could pay off well if he chooses the Bulldogs.
"[Mississippi State] definitely showed their plan for me and if I end up going here I would have a whole plan for working out, school, nutrition," Pope said. "The facilities and stadium were outstanding and really stood out out to me."
The Bulldogs' staff should give its recruits and players in the program plenty of opportunities to be successful .
With a complete developmental plan along with keeping its players accountable, Pope believes Mississippi State can help him reach the next step of his career.
"Yes, Mississippi State offers me a good chance for early playing time with a great football plan, running and working out," Pope said. "As for academics, they stay on top of us and make sure we do the right thing."
The Bulldogs have revamped its roster this offseason adding several defensive backs through the high school ranks or transfer portal.
True freshman defensive back Kyle Johnson and JUCO safety Tony Mitchell are two viable options in the secondary who signed during the 2025 recruiting cycle.
Marian 4-star transfer defensive back Dwight Lewis enjoyed a standout career at the NAIA level where he forced seven interceptions over the past two seasons.
While a learning curve should be expected early on for Lewis, he was evaluated as a top 25 cornerback in the transfer portal and Mississippi State desperately needs him to produce right away.
In year one under defensive coordinator Coleman Hutzler, the Bulldogs secondary gave up 240 yards per gram through the air which ranked No. 15 in the SEC, No. 105 among FBS teams.
2026 Mississippi State Recruiting Class
3-star ATH Jaiden Taylor
3-star QB Brodie McWhorter
3-star OL Jakobe Green
3-star CB Camron Brown
3-star RB Jaedin Hill
3-star DB Kolby Barrett
3-star DB Antavius Watts
3-star DL Kaleb Morris
3-star WR Camden Capehart
3-star TE Adam Land
3-star OL Charles Humphrey