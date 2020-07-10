Cowbell Corner
MSU commit Makylan Pounders picked to Clarion Ledger Dandy Dozen

Joel Coleman

Mississippi State commit and Byhalia offensive lineman Makylan Pounders has been selected for one of the state of Mississippi's top honors for high school football players.

The Clarion Ledger has tabbed Pounders as a member of its Dandy Dozen – a collection of the top 12 senior football players inside the Magnolia State.

This year's Dandy Dozen was chosen based on suggestions from coaches from around the state of Mississippi. Pounders is the third member revealed so far, along with Taylorsville quarterback Ty Keyes and Kosciusko wide receiver Antonio Harmon.

Pounders originally committed to Mississippi State back in April. In May, Cowbell Corner caught up with Pounders to get his thoughts on the Bulldogs.

“I feel like I fit in good with the staff,” Pounders said of MSU at the time. “For (the new coaching staff) to come all the way down here (to Mississippi State) from Washington State and then us build a vibe has been real good. That was a good thing. And it’s really like the players (are what made me most comfortable). Like (MSU defensive lineman) Jordan Davis, me and him are real cool and really close. That had something to do with it. So when I’m in school, I’ve got somebody that I know can put me on game and show me around and this and that.”

Pounders said at the time he was incredibly happy with his decision to be a Bulldog. Pounders indicated he thinks MSU head coach Mike Leach's Air Raid offense is a perfect fit for what he likes to do.

“Pass blocking is my strong suit," Pounders said. "That’s where I feel like I have the most success at instead of run blocking. I think I’ll adjust to it really quick."

by

Joel Coleman